Where Are They Now: the Bradford Bulls team who stunned Leeds in the 2019 Challenge Cup

The Challenge Cup returns with the Third Round this weekend – as Super League clubs begin their road to Wembley once again.

And there is no doubting that the biggest prospect of an upset lies at Odsal Stadium as Bradford Bulls take on Castleford Tigers in a mouthwatering West Yorkshire derby.

The Bulls, of course, are no strangers to success in the cup: and they are no strangers to causing an upset too. It’s six years since they stunned the rugby league world by dumping Leeds Rhinos out of the competition courtesy of a thrilling win.

Incredibly, only two of the 17 remain from that day. But what happened next to that team masterminded by John Kear?

Ethan Ryan

Ryan is the first of a huge number of Bradford academy graduates in this 17 that stunned the Rhinos. He would leave Odsal to join Hull KR alongside team-mate Elliot Minchella, before making the move to Salford Red Devils – where he remains to this day.

Dalton Grant

The 34-year-old would go on to have spells in London upon leaving the Bulls at the end of 2019. He would first spend time with London Skolars before making the switch to London Broncos – where he would go on to help the club secure promotion to Super League against the odds in 2023.

He is now, according to his social media.. a DJ!

Jake Webster

Webster would spend just a solitary season with the Bulls in 2019, before making the switch across the district to local rivals Keighley Cougars.

He played for the club until 2024 before transitioning into an off-field role – eventually becoming the club’s head coach, a role he will continue in for the 2025 season.

Ross Oakes

Another product of the Bulls’ academy, Oakes left Odsal at the end of the 2021 season having made almost 100 appearances for his boyhood club. He spent two seasons with Sheffield Eagles before linking back up with Mark Dunning at League 1 side Midlands Hurricanes.

David Foggin-Johnston

Foggin-Johnston was somewhat of a prolific try-scorer for the Bulls during his time at Odsal, where he remained until the end of the 2023 season. He joined Keighley for 2024 but last summer, was given a suspension after testing positive for cocaine during a UK Anti-Doping test.

That suspension expires in October this year, allowing him to return to rugby league if he wishes.

Jordan Lilley

Lilley is one of only two Bradford players from that famous win over Leeds that remain with the club to this day – and he is the only one who has stayed with the club unbroken in the last six years.

He is now an integral part of the club’s team year in, year out.

Rowan Milnes

Milnes was another who would leave the Bulls to make the step up to Super League, joining Hull KR alongside the likes of Ryan and Minchella.

He then moved back to West Yorkshire, signing for Castleford Tigers – where he remains today.

Liam Kirk

Kirk, another member of the Bulls’ successful academy setup, left Bradford at the end of 2020. He joined Oldham for a solitary season before spending two years with Sheffield Eagles.

The forward is now heading into his second season with Widnes Vikings, having joined the club in 2024.

Sam Hallas

Hallas is the other member of the Bradford squad from that day to still be involved at Odsal, but he is in his third stint with the club having initially left at the end of 2021 to join Newcastle Thunder.

Midway through 2022, he returned to Odsal before then opting to sign for Hunslet. But last year, Hallas returned to the Bulls once again. He is still in Brian Noble’s squad in 2025.

Steve Crossley

Yet another member of the Bradford academy, Crossley had three spells with the Bulls in total, but it was his five-year stint in his third and final spell that was the most successful, with the forward making over 100 appearances for the club during that period.

He would leave and join Hunslet in 2023, where he would spend a solitary season before retiring from the game.

Connor Farrell

Farrell would spend two seasons with Bradford in 2019 and 2020 before bringing the curtain down on his professional career. He is now a qualified PE teacher.

Elliot Minchella

Arguably the most successful member of the Bradford team from that day in terms of what they went on to achieve next, Bradford lad Minchella would join Hull KR and go on to become one of Super League’s standout forwards.

He is now a firm fixture at the Robins, captain of the club and an England international to boot.

Mikey Wood

Wood is now playing alongside Oakes at Midlands Hurricanes in 2025, having enjoyed a well-travelled career since leaving Odsal. He has had spells at the likes of Swinton, Sheffield, Newcastle and Hunslet in recent years, but is another who has linked up with Dunning at the ambitious League 1 club.

Subs: Matty Wildie, James Green, Ross Peltier, Matty Storton