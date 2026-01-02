Where are they now? Matt Peet’s first Wigan side from 2022 Hull KR victory

Wigan have been a dominant force on the whole since Matt Peet’s appointment ahead of the 2022 campaign: but where was the Warriors squad at when he first took charge?

Well, Peet‘s first game at the helm of his boyhood club came in Round 1 of that 2022 season when Wigan made the trip to Hull KR.

The Warriors left East Hull with two competition points in their back pocket having pulled off a 24-10 win away from home, getting the Peet era off to a winning start.

9,044 were attendance at Craven Park, with Wigan eventually beaten in the Super League play-off semi-finals that year having lifted the Challenge Cup.

KR meanwhile finished the campaign in eighth spot having seen Tony Smith depart towards the end of the season and Danny McGuire take interim charge.

Willie Peters was the man appointed to replace Smith permanently from the start of 2023, but that story is one for another day.

For now, here’s a look back at that Round 1 victory for Wigan against the Robins in 2022 and how Peet’s 17 shaped up that night…

Jai Field

Jai Field runs in to score a try for Wigan Warriors away against Hull KR in Round 1 of the 2022 Super League season

One of just five members of this 17 still a Wigan player now is full-back Field, who was on the scoresheet with a try at Craven Park as well as kicking a solitary goal from four attempts. The Australian has now played over 100 games across all competitions for the Warriors.

Liam Marshall

Another one in the 17 still a Wigan player today, youth product Marshall was responsible for two of the Warriors’ tries at Craven Park. With over 200 first-team appearances already under his belt for his hometown club, the winger will now be eyeing up the milestone of 200 tries in their colours: which he’s 30 away from.

Kai Pearce-Paul

Six-time England international Pearce-Paul has started 16 games at centre in his senior career to date, and this was the second of them. He departed for the NRL ahead of 2024 and having spent two seasons with Newcastle Knights, the London native has joined Wests Tigers ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Iain Thornley

This was Thornley’s second debut for Wigan having re-joined the Warriors ahead of 2022 from neighbours Leigh, who had just been relegated. The veteran departed at the end of 2023, won promotion with Wakefield Trinity in 2024 and spent 2025 with Oldham, who he remains with today at the age of 34.

Jake Bibby

Jake Bibby celebrates a try for Wigan Warriors away against Hull KR in Round 1 of the 2022 Super League season

Bibby grabbed two tries for Wigan at Craven Park, but scored just nine in total across all competitions before the 2022 campaign came to an end. Departing for Huddersfield Giants ahead of 2023, the winger has just joined Championship outfit Oldham on a one-year deal.

Cade Cust

Cust made his debut for Wigan at Craven Park having signed in the off-season from NRL outfit Manly Sea Eagles. The Australian played 40 games in total for the Warriors before moving on to pastures new in the shape of Salford ahead of 2024 and then Hull FC in 2025. He remains with the Airlie Birds today.

Tommy Leuluai

Captaining Wigan, 2022 proved to be club legend Leuluai’s last prior to retirement. When he hung up his boots having played 327 games in their colours across two stints, and more than 500 at first-grade level in his career overall, he took on a role as one of Peet’s assistant coaches, and remains in that role today.

Brad Singleton

Experienced front-rower Singleton played 66 games for Wigan before departing to Salford midway through the 2023 campaign as part of the deal which took Tyler Dupree to The Brick Community Stadium. A three-time Ireland international, Singleton is now 33 and remains in Super League with Castleford Tigers having played over 300 career games already.

Sam Powell

Warriors youth product Powell remained with his hometown club until the end of 2023, when he linked up with fellow Super League outfit Warrington Wolves. At the age of 33, the veteran hooker is fast approaching the landmark of 350 career games.

Kaide Ellis

Kaide Ellis in action for Wigan Warriors away against Hull KR in Round 1 of the 2022 Super League season

Current Wigan vice-captain Ellis was another making his debut for the club at Craven Park having been signed in the off-season from NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons. 110 games into his Warriors career, the Australian is now among Super League’s best 13s, but started out here in the back-row.

Liam Farrell

We’ve had the vice-captain, now for the current captain. Farrell has been a fixture in Wigan’s side forever, or so it seems! Now 35, his first-team debut for his hometown club was made in 2010 – and over 400 games later, he’s still going strong in cherry and white.

John Bateman

2022 was Bateman’s last year in a Wigan shirt, with his return to the NRL made ahead of 2023 as he joined Wests Tigers. Since then, he has been back to Super League on loan at Warrington: but it’s Down Under where he’s currently plying his trade with North Queensland Cowboys. More than 300 career appearances on his CV now.

Willie Isa

Isa played over 200 games for Wigan before seeing his career cruelly ended by an injury he suffered midway through 2024. Eventually hanging up his boots early on in 2025, the 37-year-old went on to land a job at Premier League outfit Chelsea as their player support and development officer. The Blues have since won both the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup!

Zak Hardaker (Interchange)

Zak Hardaker (ball in hand) in action for Wigan Warriors away against Hull KR in Round 1 of the 2022 Super League season

Hardaker slotted home one goal at Craven Park to help Peet’s side to victory after being utilised from the bench. His time with the Warriors was over just a few months later though due to disciplinary issues – with stints at both Leeds and Leigh following before joining current club Hull FC ahead of 2025.

Paddy Mago (Interchange)

Having signed from NRL outfit South Sydney Rabbitohs ahead of the 2022 campaign, Mago is the last of Wigan’s debutants in this Round 1 clash. The big prop is also the last in the 17 who still dons a Warriors shirt today: with 118 appearances to his name in their colours so far.

Morgan Smithies (Interchange)

Now a three-time England international, Smithies featured off the bench here in one of his 114 appearances for Wigan. His time with the Warriors ended when he moved Down Under ahead of 2024, joining NRL club Canberra. The Halifax-born forward remains with the Raiders today.

Liam Byrne (Interchange)

Seven-time Ireland international Byrne rounds off Peet’s first Wigan 17. The 26-year-old is another Warriors youth product, and up until the end of 2025, had only ever been a Wigan player. Ahead of 2026 though having been let go, he has linked up with fellow Super League side Warrington on a two-year deal, spreading his wings for the first time in his career.

Hull KR side from Round 1 defeat to Wigan in 2022

Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis (left) celebrates his try during their Round 1 defeat to Wigan Warriors in 2022

Starting 13: Lachlan Coote, Sam Wood, Brad Takairangi, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ryan Hall, Mikey Lewis, Jordan Abdull, Albert Vete, Jez Litten, George King, Kane Linnett, Matty Storton, Korbin Sims

Bench: Matt Parcell, Jimmy Keinhorst, Greg Richards, Frankie Halton

Head coach: Tony Smith

Tries: Mikey Lewis, Matt Parcell

Goal: Jordan Abdull (1/2)