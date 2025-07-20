It was a milestone afternoon on Saturday for Wigan Warriors and their captain Liam Farrell – who made his 400th career appearance for the Super League champions.

Farrell has been one of Super League’s greatest ever players, and is undoubtedly a Wigan legend after 15 years of incredible service.

He made his debut against Wakefield Trinity in April 2010 – and that side from the day had some unbelievable talent in it, and some future Wigan legends..

Amos Roberts

Roberts spent four seasons with Wigan between 2009 and 2012 before injury forced him into retirement. He subsequently returned to Australia.

Darrell Goulding

Goulding spent time working with Wigan’s academy upon retirement but has now left the Warriors, and works as a player agent as well as running a business away from the sport.

Martin Gleeson

Gleeson would leave Wigan at the end of 2011 before spells at Hull FC and Salford at the end of his career. He would then embark on an impressive coaching career in both rugby codes.

That included spells at Wasps and the England national side before returning to league with Warrington Wolves, where he remains to this day.

Phil Bailey:

Pat Richards

Richards would establish himself as one of the Warriors’ finest overseas acquisitions during his time at the club. He would return to the NRL with Wests Tigers before finishing his playing career back in Super League with Catalans in 2016.

Sam Tomkins

Tomkins, like Farrell, was very much a junior player in the Wigan side in 2010. And like Farrell, he has gone on to become one of the very best players of his generation.

But while Farrell has remained a one-club man, Tomkins has taken his talent all over the world, including to Catalans Dragons, where he is still playing today.

Thomas Leuluai

One of the biggest icons to pull on a Wigan shirt in the modern era, Leuluai is now still a crucial part of the Warriors’ success as part of Matt Peet’s coaching staff at the Brick Community Stadium.

Stuart Fielden

One of the most iconic forwards of the Super League era, Fielden retired in 2013 following a stint at Huddersfield Giants. He became a personal trainer upon the conclusion of his career, and is now working in higher education.

Michael McIlorum

Another man still playing to this day! McIlorum is still winning major trophies too, having been part of the Hull KR side that lifted the Challenge Cup earlier this year.

Andy Coley

Coley retired in 2011, having had stints with the Warriors and Salford. He now works for Greenmount Projects.

Lee Mossop

Mossop retired at the end of 2021 having helped Salford Red Devils reach a Challenge Cup final in 2020. He has since become a respected player agent.

Joel Tomkins

Tomkins is forging a career as a coach having finished his playing career in 2021 with Catalans Dragons. He spent some time working with Wigan’s reserves and academy, before switching back to the Dragons – where he is now the interim coach.

Sean O’Loughlin

Like Leuluai, O’Loughlin is still with the Warriors, and is a vital part of Peet’s team.

Paul Prescott

The former Warriors prop would move into performance coaching after retiring, working with the Premier League as their head of operations. However, he returned to rugby league last year in a role wit the RFL on their performance and coaching sub-committee.

Paul Deacon

Deacon would switch to rugby union upon retirement to start his coaching career with Sale Sharks. There, he enjoyed great success before he left the Premiership side recently with a view to a coaching position back in league.

Eamon O’Carroll

O’Carroll is currently at St Helens as part of Paul Wellens’ backroom team. He is their defence coach, having previously been on the staff at Catalans Dragons and having had a stint as head coach of Bradford Bulls.

Liam Farrell

The man in question, Farrell brought up his 400th appearance in Saturday’s game against Hull FC.