Where are they now? Hull FC’s 2016 Challenge Cup final winning team

This weekend sees Warrington Wolves take on Hull FC in Round 17 of Super League, a clash that will always bring back memories of the 2016 Challenge Cup final, especially for those of an Airlie Birds persuasion.

Just under nine years ago, on August 27, the two sides battled it out in an all-time classic under the famous Wembley arch and Hull emerged victorious – winning 12-10.

Lee Radford’s side would go onto defend their title a year later, beating Wigan Warriors, but the 2016 final was a special one for the Black and Whites as it ended an 11-year trophy drought.

The team that day was also littered with bona fide FC legends, but what are they all up to now? Well, here’s a look at just that…

Jamie Shaul

Starting at full-back that day was Hull native Shaul, who scored one of his side’s two tries to help beat Wire. The England international began his career with FC in 2013, and went onto make 200 appearances for the club in that time, scoring 102 tries in the process.

He also featured for Wakefield Trinity briefly in 2022, and after a brief stint in rugby union, he’s now plying his trade for League 1 outfit Goole Vikings, where he has scored five tries in 10 appearances.

Steven Michaels

Australian native Michaels arrived in West Hull in 2015 after successful spells with Brisbane Broncos and Gold Coast Titans – where he worked alongside current FC boss John Cartwright – in the NRL, and became an instant fan favourite. He notched 77 appearances in his three seasons with the club, scoring 31 tries in the process, and played a crucial role in their back-to-back Challenge Cup titles.

Michaels retired at the end of the 2017 season, and has since returned to Australia to pursue a career outside of the game.

Mahe Fonua

The second of the two try-scorers that day was powerhouse back Fonua. The former Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers man arrived at Hull FC in 2016, and immediately established himself in the starting team. He spent four years in black and white, making 96 appearances in that time, before heading to Castleford Tigers in 2022, but left after just 18 months to join Doncaster.

He, too, has returned down under and still plays in the Queensland Cup with Mackay Cutters.

Kirk Yeaman

Iconic Hull hero Yeaman was also in the starting side in the 2016 Wembley triumph. The England and Great Britain international spent the entirity of his career with his hometown club after making his debut back in 2001, and went onto make a staggering 374 appearances for the club in that time.

He retired in 2018 to move into coaching, but left his role to take up a position within the prison service. In 2023, he was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame.

Fetuli Talanoa

Tongan international Talanoa joined the Airlie Birds in 2014 after a successful career in the NRL with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and again became a key man during his time with the club. In his five seasons in West Hull, he notched 129 appearances and grabbed 59 tries, alongside scooping up two Challenge Cup winners’ medals.

After hanging up his boots in 2018, he returned to Australia, where he remains today. He has since moved into coaching and recently served as head coach of the Woolgoolga Seahorses.

Carlos Tuimavave

One of the most recent players from this team to have left the club is Tuimavave, who only departed Hull FC this off-season. The versatile back joined the club from Newcastle Knights in 2014, and went onto make 182 appearances across his nine-year stint, scoring 58 tries in that time.

He left the club at the end of the 2024 season, and is still playing in the UK with Championship side Featherstone Rovers.

Marc Sneyd

The Lance Todd Trophy winner on that day was half-back Sneyd, who also knocked over the crucial conversion to fire them to the trophy. Sneyd joined the Airlie Birds in 2015 and went onto make 176 appearances for the club before returning to Salford in 2022.

While he might have been Warrington’s undoing in 2016, he is their star half-back in 2025 and won the Lance Todd trophy again in this year’s Challenge Cup final. It was a familiar tale for Wire, though, as they lost 8-6 to Hull KR.

Scott Taylor

Former Hull KR, Wigan Warriors and Salford prop Taylor began life in West Hull with a bang in his first season as he started the 2016 Challenge Cup final. He would go onto make 178 appearances for the Black and Whites across his eight-year spell, before hanging up his boots in 2023.

After retiring, he headed into the motor vehicle industry, but returned to rugby league this season as head coach of Goole Vikings, where he coaches fellow Challenge Cup winner Shaul.

Danny Houghton

Iconic Hull FC hooker Houghton was another star of the 2016 Challenge Cup final. The club legend spent the entirity of his 18-year career with the Airlie Birds prior to his retirement at the end of last season, and he made an eye-watering 450 appearances in that time. He also earned England Knights honours in 2012.

Since retiring, Houghton has taken a coaching role within the club’s academy.

Liam Watts

The only player still at Hull FC, albeit in his second spell with the club, from that day in 2016 is Watts. The prop forward first joined Hull FC from Hull KR in 2012, and went onto make 152 appearances before joining Castleford in 2018.

He later made 147 appearances for the Fords in his second stint, but returned to West Hull earlier this season. Since re-joining the club, Watts has made one further appearance.

Sika Manu

Dual Tonga and New Zealand international Manu also occupied a spot in the Airlie Birds’ pack that day in 2016. After a solid NRL career with Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers, Manu joined Hull FC in 2016 and went onto play 104 times for the club. He retired in 2019, and returned to Australia.

Manu is still connected to the sport of rugby league via the Queensland Tonga Rugby League system and even has a cup competition named after him.

Gareth Ellis

A legend of the British game, Ellis completed the starting 13 that day in 2016. After strong spells with Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos, Ellis’ career took him to the NRL with the Wests Tigers. He later returned to the UK with Hull FC in 2013, and went onto play 127 matches for the club before retiring in 2019.

Since hanging up his boots, Ellis has been involved in the backroom staff at Hull FC as well as holding a position with Rugby League cares, but returned to FC this season as Director of Rugby & Wellbeing.

Interchanges

Josh Bowden

Kicking things off on the subs bench is Bowden, who is another still within the professional game today. The 33-year-old began his career with Hull FC back in 2012 and made 181 appearances across his 11-year stint with the club, before moving to Wakefield Trinity in 2022. He was also a key cog in the Trin’s treble-winning season in 2024, but moved to Doncaster for the 2025 season.

Bowden has since made seven appearances for the Dons.

Frank Pritchard

Dual Samoa and New Zealand international Pritchard spent one season with the Airlie Birds, but he chose wisely as he helped them lift the 2016 Challenge Cup. He made 26 appearances in his one and only season in the UK, but it was in the NRL where he made a name for himself. Across his 14-year career in the NRL, he made a staggering 256 appearances and tasted Premiership glory in 2003.

Since retiring, he has moved into coaching and notably served as an assistant coach for the Samoan national side.

Danny Washbrook

Hull native Washbrook enjoyed two stints with the Black and Whites across his 18-year career, and made a tidy 229 appearances for the club in that time as well. He also enjoyed solid stints at Wakefield Trinity, Doncaster and York before hanging up his boots in 2021.

Showing his love for the club, he is still on the books at the MKM Stadium after taking a role in the club’s commercial department.

Chris Green

Rounding off the team is versatile forward Green. Another Hull native in this squad, Green spent eight years with FC, making 141 appearances in that time. He left in 2019 to join Wakefield Trinity, but had his career cut short by injury in 2022 after joining Leigh.

Following his retirment, he has started working as a medical sales rep.

Coach: Lee Radford

Leading his men out that day was Radford. The former Hull FC player took the coaching reins in 2014, and led the club to back-to-back Challenge Cup titles between 2016 and 2017. He left his post in 2020, and returned to Super League with Castleford Tigers in 2022. Radford has also served as an assitant coach for the Samoan national side in the 2023 World Cup and in the NRL too.

He is currently the defence coach for rugby union side Northampton Saints, and recently helped them win a Premiership title and reach the Champions Cup final.