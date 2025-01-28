Where Are They Now? Castleford Tigers’ Grand Final side of 2017

It’s fast approaching a decade since Castleford Tigers walked out at Old Trafford for what has been, so far at least, their one and only Super League Grand Final appearance.

That squad under Daryl Powell played some of the best rugby Super League has seen for some time, with the Tigers ultimately finishing top of the league in 2017 and creating history on the way.

They fell short in the Grand Final against Leeds – the last time the Rhinos were crowned Super League champions, incidentally.

But what has happened to that team who played at Old Trafford, and what are they doing today? Here’s a trip down memory lane, Cas fans..

Greg Eden

Eden was arguably the most prolific and dangerous winger in Super League in 2017: but due to the drama surrounding Zak Hardaker in the run-up to the final, he ultimately had to be switched to fullback.

He left Castleford at the end of 2023 to join Halifax, before a spell with Featherstone Rovers. He has just signed for Championship newcomers Hunslet.

Greg Minikin

Minikin was a regular presence on the right wing for Castleford throughout 2017. He joined from York the previous year and went on to stay with the Tigers until 2019.

He had two years with Hull KR and another two with Warrington, reuniting with Daryl Powell at the Wire. He is now playing in the Championship with Featherstone Rovers.

Jake Webster

Webster is one of the Tigers’ finest-ever overseas imports, having served the club with great distinction between 2013 and 2018.

After leaving Castleford he went on to finish his playing career with spells at Bradford Bulls and Keighley Cougars – the latter of whom he is now the head coach of after a previous stint as director of rugby.

Michael Shenton

One of several Castleford stars from this era who are now involved with their big rivals Wakefield Trinity! Shenton remained with the Tigers through to his retirement in 2021, having served the club with incredible distinction.

He moved into coaching with a role at Hull FC, but is now with Powell at Wakefield on his first-team coaching staff.

Jy Hitchcox

The Australian winger would have spells with multiple clubs after leaving Castleford in 2018. He played for the likes of Leigh, Bradford and Toulouse before finishing his career in England with Rochdale.

He is now back in his native Australia.

Ben Roberts

The half-back stayed with Castleford until 2019, with his departure bringing the curtain down on his playing career as a whole.

He is now also back in Australia and is an online coach.

Luke Gale

Gale was the heartbeat of Castleford throughout their success under Powell. He left the club to join Leeds Rhinos in 2020, helping them win the Challenge Cup, before spells at the likes of Hull FC, Keighley and Wakefield.

He finished his career with Trinity last season and, like Shenton, is now part of Powell’s coaching staff.

Nathan Massey

The forward remained with his boyhood club all the way through until the end of the 2023 season, before signing for Featherstone Rovers last year. He retired midway through 2024.

Paul McShane

McShane would go on to win a Man of Steel with Castleford and go down as one of the club’s finest players of the Super League era. He captained Castleford all the way up until the end of last season, before leaving to take up a deal with York Knights for the upcoming campaign.

Jesse Sene-Lefao

Sene-Lefao spent five seasons with Castleford, making well over 100 appearances for the club before leaving at the end of the 2021 season.

He dropped down into the Championship with Featherstone Rovers before ultimately joining Sheffield Eagles: where he remains to this day.

Oliver Holmes

Holmes followed Powell to Warrington Wolves in 2022 after a decade with the Tigers. However, he spent just one year with the Wire before leaving to join Leigh Leopards.

He has just returned to his native Yorkshire, agreeing a deal with Hull FC for the 2025 season.

Mike McMeeken

McMeeken has gone on to enjoy great success since leaving Castleford, establishing himself as one of English rugby league’s premiere forwards during his time with Catalans Dragons, winning international honours along the way.

But he’s another player from this team who is now with Wakefield in 2025, having just agreed a deal to sign for Trinity ahead of their return to Super League.

Adam Milner

Milner, like so many other players in this time, was associated with Castleford for so long that it felt difficult to imagine him playing for anyone else.

But he left the Tigers midway through 2023 to join Huddersfield Giants, making that move permanent for 2024. He has just signed for Championship newcomers Oldham for 2025.

Grant Millington

Another, like Webster, who is one of the greatest overseas players to represent Castleford: certainly in the modern era. Millington racked up over 250 appearances during a stellar decade at the Tigers, earning plenty of plaudits along the way.

He returned to Australia in 2022 to play for Western Suburbs.

Junior Moors

Moors left Castleford at the end of the 2020 season, having spent six seasons with the Tigers. He didn’t move far, signing for Featherstone Rovers, whom he would spend three years with.

Moors announced his retirement from the game at the end of the 2023 season.

Alex Foster

Foster is another who is now plying his trade in the Championship. After leaving Castleford, he spent two seasons with Newcastle Thunder before returning to the Tigers on a short-term loan. He is now at Sheffield Eagles.

Matt Cook

Cook left Castleford at the end of the 2020 season to join Widnes Vikings, where he would spend one year before retiring from the professional game.

He took up an off-field role with Leeds Rhinos, where he now works as the club’s General Manager.