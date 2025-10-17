Where are they now? Bradford Bulls’ last Super League side after top-flight return confirmed

Bradford Bulls will play in Super League for the first time since 2014 next year after their return to the top-flight via the IMG gradings system was confirmed.

Newly-appointed head coach Kurt Haggerty has already confirmed that there will be plenty of new faces at Odsal before the start of the 2026 campaign.

The 11 years which the Bulls have spent outside of the top-flight so far have seen them drop as low as League 1, with an abundance of time also spent in the second tier.

But in terms of Super League, just where did their last side end up? Well, back in September 2014, here’s how they lined up for a 46-36 victory away against London Broncos at The Hive.

Bradford’s relegation had been confirmed a few weeks beforehand after a defeat at Huddersfield Giants, owing – in part – to a six-point deduction which had come their way earlier in the season after entering administration for the second time in two years.

Brett Kearney

This was the last game of Kearney’s professional career, and he marked it with a try. He returned Down Under afterwards and played for a handful of community clubs while holding numerous roles both in and out of the sport. Now, he is the Head of Business Development and Partnerships for a company specialising in sporting logistics.

Adam Henry

Kiwi utility Henry remained with the Bulls in 2015 as they reached the Million Pound Game but lost to Wakefield Trinity and missed out on an instant return to the top-flight. He went on to spend time with Albi over in France before heading back Down Under. If anyone knows what he’s up to now, please do let us know!

Chev Walker

England and Great Britain international Walker also stuck with Bradford following their relegation, but retired come the end of the 2015 season having been their captain that year. After a stint back at Odsal as an assistant coach, he joined Leeds Rhinos in 2017 and has been part of their coaching team since in numerous roles, with ‘Transition Coach’ his official title currently.

Joe Arundel

A try-scorer in this clash, Arundel is one of only a handful in this 17 still playing now. The back has earned the ‘journeyman’ tag, with his club tally now into double figures after spending 2025 at Batley Bulldogs. He enjoyed a second stint back at Odsal between 2023 and 2024, and now has close to 300 career appearances on a lengthy CV.

Jamie Foster

Foster went on to play for Huddersfield, Featherstone and Workington before hanging his boots up in 2018. Since then, he has held numerous different roles, but is currently the Account Manager for a national provider of powered access and telescopic handler hire. Seven goals kicked on this day in the capital.

Danny Addy

Scotland international Addy, now 34, is a product of the Bulls youth system and remained at Odsal until the end of the 2016 campaign. He has donned a shirt for a plethora of clubs since, and is now the captain of Championship outfit Featherstone, who he has spent the last two years with.

Luke Gale

Gale was almost an ever-present for Bradford in 2014, missing just one game. He departed Odsal at the end of that season and went on to represent numerous different clubs, including Castleford – who he won the Man of Steel during his time with. Now 37, he forms part of Daryl Powell’s coaching team at Wakefield having ended his playing career at Belle Vue in 2024.

Gale scored four tries in this game!

Manase Manuokafoa

Manuokafoa arrived at Bradford in 2012 having played for three different clubs in the NRL, and the Tonga international played 76 games for the Bulls in total. Departing for Widnes at the end of 2014 having signed off with a try here, he also spent time in France with Albi before hanging his boots up. Now 40, he is enjoying retirement back Down Under with his family.

Adam O’Brien

Another of the Bulls’ youth products, hooker O’Brien eventually departed at the end of the 2015 season and is still playing now with hometown club Halifax having spent seven seasons in Super League with Huddersfield before joining the Panthers back in 2023. He has over 300 career appearances to his name.

Jordan Baldwinson

Leeds-born Baldwinson’s time at Odsal was short, spending the back end of the 2014 campaign on loan with the Bulls from NRL outfit New Zealand Warriors. He has gone on to represent a plethora of clubs in the British game, and with close to 200 career appearances now on his CV, he spent 2025 in the Championship with Doncaster.

Tom Olbison

Bradford youth product Olbison stuck with the club until the end of the 2016 campaign, when he linked up with Widnes after the Bulls’ liquidation. The 34-year-old also went through the wringer with Canadian outfit Toronto Wolfpack, and when their time in Super League ended in 2020, so did his career. Now 34, he became a train driver after retiring!

Jay Pitts

Veteran forward Pitts is now approaching his 36th birthday and is still ripping it up in Super League for Wakefield having penned a contract extension with Trinity earlier this year. He spent three seasons with Bradford before linking up with London, and this was the first of those, with a try to his name in the capital here.

James Donaldson

11 years on, Donaldson – who turned 34 last month – is still donning a shirt for the Bulls! Having departed at the end of 2014 and spent time with both Hull KR and Leeds, he made a permanent return to Odsal ahead of 2025 on a three-year deal: playing 14 games across all competitions this term.

Alex Mellor (Interchange)

Mellor had been with Bradford from under-15s level, and eventually departed upon their liquidation at the end of 2016. He has since represented the Bulls as a loanee back in 2022, but is an established Super League player and has spent the last four seasons at Castleford, who he captained in the 2024 campaign. On the cusp of 250 career appearances.

Brad Adams (Interchange)

This was one of only two appearances Adams made for Bradford. Departing at the end of 2014, he has been a familiar face within the community game over the last few years, and played for Dewsbury Moor in 2025.

Emmerson Whittel (Interchange)

This was Whittel’s sole senior appearance for Bradford and indeed his only Super League appearance. His rugby league journey has come in the lower tiers, and with over 100 career games under his belt now, he has just agreed a deal with Championship outfit Hunslet for 2026.

Nathan Conroy (Interchange)

Conroy is another Bulls youth product having been with the club from under-15s level, and remained with them until the end of the 2015 season when he turned a loan at Dewsbury Rams into a permanent move. Now 30, the hooker has over 100 career appearances to his name having represented a plethora of clubs in the lower tiers, including Cornwall.

Head coach: James Lowes

56-year-old Lowes – who had taken up a role as one of England’s assistants earlier that same year during Steve McNamara’s time in charge of the national team – threatened to ‘quit rugby league’ after his Bulls side lost the Million Pound Game against Wakefield in 2015, but remained in post until April 2016 when he eventually stepped down.

Citing personal reasons upon his exit from Odsal, he went on to spend time as part of Leeds’ coaching staff, but departed Headingley in 2019 to take up a role outside of the game. If anyone knows what he’s up to now, please do let us know!

London Broncos’ squad from 2014 defeat to Bradford Bulls

Former London Broncos head coach Joey Grima

Starting 13: Alex Walker, Kieran Dixon, Jordan Atkins, Oscar Thomas, Joe Keyes, Ben Farrar, Josh Drinkwater, Nick Slyney, Scott Moore, Jonathan Magrin, Mike McMeeken, Matt Cook, Atelea Vea

Bench: Olsi Krasniqi, Erjon Dollapi, Joel Wicks, Toby Everett

Head coach: Joe Grima