The make-up of the 2026 Super League will be announced across two different days this week, it has been confirmed – as clubs wait to discover what division they will be playing in next season.

IMG’s gradings, which will determine the top 12-ranked clubs and the ones which will gain automatic entry into Super League next year, will be published and revealed to the world on Thursday morning at 10am.

But a decision from an independent panel about which two extra clubs will join those 12 in a newly-expanded competition next year will wait another 24 hours: with an announcement on Friday morning, also at 10am.

That news comes after the Rugby Football League confirmed that a whopping 13 clubs have managed to improve their overall score in 2026, with three of them improving by at least a full gradings point. At least one of those will be a club pushing for Super League.

They also said: “Fandom scores are up again thanks to a record-breaking season in the Betfred Super League with an aggregate attendance of more than 1.62m, a record for a 12-team competition, with an average attendance in excess of 10,000 for the first time in the Super League era.

“In addition seven of the 13 Betfred Championship clubs had an increase in their average attendance year on year, with League One attendances up by 7% on the 2024 figure.”

18 clubs now meet minimum standards on their stadia for entry into Super League – up from 14 this time last year. Bradford Bulls’ Odsal Stadium will likely be one of the new additions to that list.

The RFL’s Tony Sutton said: “Rugby league broke new ground for British sport when club grading was introduced as part of Reimagining Rugby League and IMG’s long-term strategic partnership with the sport.

“It had six stated aims – driving clubs to grow their fanbases, to better engage with their fans, to grow their top-line non-centralised revenue, to generate greater investment in the club and the sport, to be run in a best-in-class way, and to ensure that strong governance is in place.

“The steady increase in scores across the majority of pillars, despite an increase in some thresholds, shows that Club Grading is delivering against those objectives.”