Kevin Walters will name his Kangaroos squad for the highly-anticipated Ashes Series this coming Monday, October 6, with Shaun Wane’s England squad to follow seven days later on October 13.

Former Brisbane Broncos boss Walters has been appointed as Mal Meninga’s successor by the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC), penning a short-term contract to lead the Kangaroos in this autumn’s Ashes.

Providing all goes as scheduled, Walters will name his travelling party on Monday, with the NRL Grand Final between Melbourne Storm and the Broncos taking place this weekend.

Walters has previously outlined plans to name a 22-man squad, with this the Kangaroos’ first Ashes tour since 2003.

With the semi-finals this weekend, Super League‘s Grand Final takes place on Saturday, October 11.

Hull KR or St Helens will square off against Wigan Warriors or Leigh Leopards at Old Trafford, with players from all four clubs vying for a spot in the England squad including Mikey Lewis, Morgan Knowles, Harry Smith and Umyla Hanley.

England boss Wane’s squad is scheduled to be named the Monday after the Grand Final, on October 13: with that the same day that their camp begins.

When squads for 2025 Ashes Series will be named as coaches face selection headaches

The historic three-Test Series sees games in London at Wembley, in Liverpool at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium and in Leeds at Headingley.

Taking place across three consecutive Saturdays on October 25, November 1 and November 8 – all with 2.30pm kick-offs.

As England gear up for the first of those three clashes against the world champions, Love Rugby League understands that Wane and his squad will spend the majority of the week in the capital.

Their main base throughout the series though will be in Manchester.

Great Britain/England last won an Ashes Series in 1970, and last week, a video was released on social media sharing a snippet of a meeting head coach Wane held with his wider squad earlier this year.

In that meeting, Wane showed the squad pictures from that 1970 triumph, and passionately detailed the opportunity that lies ahead to make history for those that make the final cut this autumn.