There is once again consternation among rugby league communities after the exploits of the great Kevin Sinfield were ignored in the New Year’s Honours: but there is a valid reason.

Calls had grown throughout 2025 for Sinfield to finally be given a knighthood after his fundraising efforts for MND charities passed through the £11million mark following another incredible 7 In 7 challenge.

That included major national newspapers leading campaigns, darts world champion Luke Littler and politicians including Andy Burnham insisting the time was right to make Sinfield a Sir – but they have all ultimately fallen on deaf ears.

Sinfield’s name was missing from the latest list that was published on Monday evening, though there was deserved rugby league recognition for the likes of Julia Lee and Tara Jones, both of whom were made MBEs.

But Sinfield’s omission has reasoning behind it, even if it doesn’t completely make sense. That is because any honour received by an individual on any Honour’s List is the only one they are allowed to get for a period of three years, something which is locked into the rules of the system.

That is reflected in the honours he has landed so far. Sinfield was given an MBE for services to rugby league in 2014 before that was upgraded to an OBE in the 2021 New Year’s Honours. Then, three years later in the 2024 New Year’s Honours, that was made into a CBE – one step down from a knighthood, the ultimate accolade.

A report from The Times this month suggested there was a push for those rules and timeframes to be ignored in the case of Sinfield, with it well acknowledged that the Leeds Rhinos legend was due to be made a Sir.

But what that means is that there ultimately isn’t long to wait for it to happen. In 12 months, the 2027 New Year’s Honours List will be published – three years on from the one that saw Sinfield made a CBE.

It essentially means that it’s looking inevitable there is just one year to wait for Sinfield to finally become a Sir, and the second rugby league figure to be made a knight after Billy Boston’s historic honour earlier this year.