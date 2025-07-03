Few clubs are as down the line with their recruitment plans for the 2026 Super League season quite like Hull FC.

The Black and Whites have already concluded a number of deals for incoming players next year. The likes of Wigan forward Harvie Hill are joining John Cartwright’s side – with Sam Lisone now a primary target.

There is movement the other way too, with Jack Ashworth and Jordan Lane going to Castleford. As it stands, Sam Eseh’s loan deal from Wigan will expire and he will return to the Super League champions.

But there is still work to be done, and decisions to be made. A lot of it for the end of this year centres around the likely expansion to the overseas quota. Love Rugby League revealed last month how the quota was set to increase to as many as ten.

That would influence Hull’s retention plans significantly. It would give them wiggle room to extend Liam Knight’s deal, and potentially also hand Ligi Sao a new contract, too.

But there are other domestic decisions. Tom Briscoe is another huge name off-contract, and he is certainly playing well enough to warrant an extension. Youngsters including Will Gardiner and Matty Laidlaw are also now in the final months of their deals.

Beyond that, Hull have eight first-team players all off-contract at the end of next year, and most of them are regulars in Cartwright’s side. You would imagine there could be some turnover there, with senior players like Zak Hardaker, Aidan Sezer and Jordan Rapana on that list.

In 2027, seven players’ deals are up – including key forward John Asiata and hooker Amir Bourouh. Denive Balmforth and Davy Litten both penned extensions this year to take them through to the end of 2028, which is the same time the deals of Lewis Martin and Will Pryce run out.

And beyond that, there is just one Hull player under contract until 2029: but it is a big one. Herman Ese’ese’s new long-term deal ensures he is going nowhere for a long while yet.

Off-contract end 2025

Jack Ashworth (signed for Castleford), Tom Briscoe, Sam Eseh (loan from Wigan) Liam Knight, Zach Jebson, Will Gardiner, Matty Laidlaw, Jordan Lane (signed for Castleford), Ligi Sao, Cobie Wainhouse, Liam Watts.

Off-contract end 2026

Yusuf Aydin, Jed Cartwright, Jack Charles, Cade Cust, Brad Fash, Zak Hardaker, Jordan Rapana, Aidan Sezer.

Off-contract end 2027

John Asiata, Harvey Barron, Amir Bourouh, Ed Chamberlain, Will Hutchinson, Logan Moy.

Off-contract end 2028

Denive Balmforth, Davy Litten, Lewis Martin, Will Pryce.

Off-contract end 2029

Herman Ese’ese.