England’s Wheelchair team will venture down under later this year for a two-Test Ashes series against Australia, it has been confirmed.

This will be the first time England have gone to Australia in six years after their 2-0 series win in 2019.

England also took bragging rights at the World Cup, beating the Wheelaroos 38-8 in their opening game.

Commenting on the news, Martin Coyd OBE, the General Manager of England Wheelchair Rugby League, said: “We are excited to have confirmation of an Ashes Tour at the end of the year.

“It will be a significant event in its own right, as playing Australia on their own territory is always a major challenge, and one that our England players will relish.

“We are especially pleased to be touring the year ahead of our World Cup defence, as an Ashes series will raise the profile of Wheelchair Rugby League in Australia.

“The prospect of a trip to Australia will provide an extra edge and spice to the domestic 2025 season, as we’ve already seen in our Invitational Festival in Nottingham, and the England Tri-Series in York last weekend, with players looking to earn selection in the squad.

“It is clear that the pool of talent has grown and we have nine clubs represented by the 24 players who are currently on the National Talent Pathway, all striving for a seat on the aeroplane in October.”

England will also face New South Wales and Queensland on their tour of Australia as preparations hot up for their World Cup title defence next year.

Wheelchair rugby league will also take the spotlight next weekend as Halifax Panthers take on the London Roosters in the Wheelchair Challenge Cup final at Robin Park.

England Wheelchair tour dates in full

Friday, October 24th: England v New South Wales (Sydney)

Monday, October 27th: England v Queensland (Sunshine Coast)

Thursday, October 30th: England v Australia (Gold Coast)

Sunday, November 2nd: England v Australia (Gold Coast)

