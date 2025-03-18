It’s been a turbulent old week or so in rugby league.

We’ve gone from the Vegas afterglow, where all things were possible and the NRL might buy the Super League, to now, where Nigel Wood is back in charge at the RFL, Gary Hetherington has announced his departure and Australia has stopped caring again.

This being rugby league, all that might change again in a week’s time, but it’s hard to see the political machinations of recent days as anything other than an attempt by clubs that aren’t interested in working with the Australians to throw a spanner in the works.

Simon Johnson, who did much to mend the relationship between the hemispheres, is gone. In Australia, Wood is held in extremely low regard, whereas Johnson was well-liked.

The contrast between Wood and Australian Rugby League Commission Chair Peter V’landys is unavoidable.

Many fans in the UK will tell you that PVL, as he is often known, is exactly the sort of frontman rugby league needs, whereas Wood is the epitome of been there, done that and burned the bridge.

Stories about V’landys and the NRL buying Super League were being floated in Sydney media, but as is often the case with PVL, the headline is the important part and the detail is harder to come by.

A purchase of Super League would be arguably the biggest thing to happen to the sport since full-time professionalism in the 1990s, but the how, what and why are all opaque.

Australians like the idea of buying the English game, but few have more than a passing interest in it. Even fewer still have much of an idea of the broader socio-economic context of the Super League and the areas where it does business.

The same could be true of UK fans looking at V’landys’ NRL. His character is well-known among any supporters who follow the game Down Under, but nuance and context are often also missing.

That’s why Love Rugby League is here: to make the introductions.

What does the NRL need to know about Super League

The NRL, obviously, knows a lot about Super League. After all, they had their own version once upon a time, though it is conspicuously absent from their history shows. Cronulla and the Broncos took 1997 off, right? What was a Hunter Mariner anyway?

The Aussies aren’t thick and wouldn’t be considering buying into the UK if they hadn’t done due diligence on the deal, but it is worth going through the nuts and bolts of why Super League isn’t as strong as it could be.

There’s two parts to this: the league itself and the context. One is controllable and could be changed by the NRL, the other.. less so.

On the bits they can alter, there is the governance. As evidenced by the last couple of weeks – or 129 years, if you prefer – there is a long tradition of rugby league shooting itself in the foot.

That’s nothing unique to the game in UK, and Australia is just as capable of aiming downwards and pulling the trigger. 1997 and all that.

Super League, however, is a bit of a political snakepit, and by virtue of having far less cash than Australia (as we will see) it does give a strong bald men fighting for comb energy.

The British game also has a lot more voting members, with three divisions’ worth of clubs, and a massive short-sightedness problem.

IMG, who came on board as ‘strategic partner’, were meant to assuage this, and while they have done plenty of decent things, they have found out first hand how hard it can be.

For every positive effect, like Hull KR massively improving their customer offering or Wakefield joining the 21st century 24 years late, they have run into a governing structure still dominated by the same clubs.

It’s about bums on seats and pies and pints bought, rather than strategic thinking. Within just a few years of IMG’s involvement, we’re already starting another strategic review.

The NRL could change this, and have the experience to do so having done much the same in their own competition, but it would involve some serious kicking and screaming.

Were they to get over the infighting and get everyone pulling in the same direction, they could look around and find that Super League is a sporting Sisyphus, pushing forever uphill.

It will come as no surprise to UK readers to learn this, but Australia is in a vastly different place economically. For the NRL, this represents a massive potential problem.

It’s obvious from the migration flows, as anyone who has been to Bondi or Manly can attest, but those Poms aren’t just coming because of the beach.

GDP (PPP) per capita is a full economist’s alphabet soup, but it measures economic strength divided by population and then adjusted for cost of living and inflation.

In New South Wales, that figure is $50,000 USD, compared to $37,000 in North West England and $33,000 in Yorkshire and the Humber. Everywhere has a bit of a Cozzie Livs problem at the moment, but these are different levels entirely.

Here’s something more specific: disposable income. The median in Australia in the most recent study was $1056 per week whereas in the North West of England statistical area, it was the equivalent of $747.

The point here, if you haven’t guessed it, is that the average punter in the areas in which Super League is about 25% poorer than the average NRL fan.

There’s simply fewer disposable dollars to go around, and a massive fight for every single one of them. In that sense, there is one massive elephant in the room: the Premier League.

The total revenue of the NRL in the last reporting period was $744.9m (£361m), almost exactly half of Manchester City.

City, obviously, don’t just gain that revenue from the area in which they play, you can also throw Liverpool and Manchester United both also make more money than the entire NRL, Leeds United – in the English second tier – are about half an NRL, and Everton aren’t far behind them.

The Broncos are the biggest individual club in the NRL by revenue, at about $81.56m AUD (£39.6m), which puts them at the level of Bristol City and Sunderland.

Brisbane are miles ahead of their peers, too, and if you take them out, the next best – either Souths or the Dolphins – are the equivalent of teams in the third tier of football.

The Premier League isn’t so much of an elephant in the room as a stampeding herd over the top of everyone else.

If you want evidence of that, you needn’t simply look at rugby league.

The Rugby Football Union lost $78m (£37.9m) in the last financial year – and that’s the governing body that gets to sell tickets for England matches at Twickenham, targeting the toffiest toffs that ever toffed.

At club level, seven of ten Premiership clubs are functionally insolvent and the league collectively lost £30m, more than twice the losses of their Super League counterparts.

In fact, you can just look at the rest of football beyond the top tier: the majority of the 72 clubs beneath lose money, largely for the same reason: they aren’t the Premier League and can’t compete with it.

This is the environment into which the NRL are buying: one of the most competitive sports markets in the world, which also contains far less affluent customers.

V’landys will see Super League as a distressed asset with growth potential, and perhaps envision himself as the man to crack it. He’s not stupid, however, and will appreciate that plenty of smart, well-qualified people have also tried to do this before without success.

The difference, or at least the hope, is that this time the NRL can stop the sort of infighting that has plagued rugby league in the UK for decades, which will at least make the game the best version of itself that it can be, and then use that to grow forward.

Rugby league in both hemispheres loves the idea that ‘if you build it they will come’ in marketing, a thought that the only thing stopping the greatest game of all is that not enough people have been exposed to it.

Patently that isn’t true in the UK, but there is a series of gains that can be made that will add up to success.

There is a market out there for a non-football sport, there is a market for a sport that fits in the gaps that football doesn’t fill – in the case of the calendar, quite literally – and there is a significant hardcore that likes rugby league more than they like football.

The broadcasters know these three things too, which is why they keep putting in the cash that they do, even if it has decreased over the years. The challenge is to reverse that trend.

What Super League needs to know about V’landys

The media environment in the UK is as good a point as any to switch hemispheres and discuss V’landys, and what he might bring to Super League.

He is, as anyone with the most cursory knowledge of him will be aware, a man of action. This is a bloke who gets things done above all else, a maker of deals and ruffler of feathers.

V’landys’ legend in Australia backs up his character: he’s a hardscrabble, working-class boy from Wollongong, a first generation Aussie – he was born in Greece – with few airs and graces.

He dresses scruffily, talks with an accent and doesn’t try to hide who he is for a second. He loves to wind up rugby union, Aussie rules and just above everyone else. Aussies, naturally, lap this up.

As a figurehead, he’s exactly what Super League needs – quotable, avuncular, unignorable. The problem however, comes when you try to work out how many of the achievements are his, or indeed, achievements at all.

The three flagship V’landys moments are the Covid restart, the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and the Vegas experiment, and if you take the headline news, he can hang his hat on them all.

PVL promised to get the game up and running after lockdowns before anyone else, and did, rescuing the game from financial abyss in the process.

He ended the dispute with the Rugby League Players’ Association (RLPA) after months, maybe years, of conflict. Vegas was, for a second time, seen as a great success.

These are taken as truisms, but don’t necessarily stand up to a huge amount of scrutiny.

Getting the game back during the pandemic involved selling the NRL’s TV rights for far less than what the AFL got – even though rugby league outrates Aussie Rules – and caused a myriad of problems down the line.

He later told the Sydney Morning Herald that “Without the NRL, there’d be no Foxtel”, which does suggest that the TV company that pays for the game needed the NRL more than it perhaps needed them.

Were that the case, you’d think a master negotiator would have got more money out of them.

Similarly, Channel 9, the free-to-air broadcaster, got such a good deal that they used their extra cash to buy the rights to (and thus promote) the NRL’s major competitor, rugby union.

Those TV deal issues formed a major part of the RLPA problem, because the players’ union never knew how big the pot they were arguing about was.

They were particularly annoyed about the international rights, which the NRL gave to the broadcasters for free, as well as a whole host of conditions surrounding retired players and the NRLW.

Those talks dragged on for far longer than they needed to, pissing off the broadcasters who fund the game and the players who play it alike, only for PVL to ride in on his white horse and save the day by accepting, in essence, the same deal that the RLPA has asked for a year before.

It was a victory in that the game avoided a strike and everyone got paid, but the lost revenue due to advertising and media boycotts, not to mention the reputational damage, was all highly avoidable.

Vegas is a qualified success in year two, and has undeniably delivered results within Australia.

Whether it is more than a domestic booster dressed up as an international adventure depends on what you believe it was meant to be in the first place and by any standards, two years of five have passed and the jury is out. It’s a nice microcosm, either way: a lot of style and bluster, debatable substance.

The substance part speaks to a much under-discussed aspect of V’landys’ career in rugby league: the lack of scrutiny. That requires a quick journey around the perfect storm that empowers PVL like nobody else.

His other job is as CEO of Racing NSW, the central authority of horse racing in the state, and one could actually argue that it is his first job with the rugby league gig second.

Racing NSW regulates gambling on its courses, so all the betting industry has to stay in PVL’s good books to turn a profit, and given that Australians lose more per capita on gambling than anywhere else on Earth, there’s plenty of profit to be had.

Those same gambling companies are major funders of the two dominant media companies, who are estimated to receive almost $250m a year in advertising revenue from betting outlets.

Those two companies, Nine and News Corp, own both the free and pay broadcasters of the NRL respectively, as well as the biggest newspapers in Sydney and Brisbane and the major commercial radio stations.

Everyone needs everyone in this ecosystem, but they all need V’landys most. This, obviously, is not an advantage he would receive in the UK.

For British fans it’s not so much that they should be careful what they wish for with PVL, rather that they should treat him like they would any other administrator.

He is a bit of a mystery box, liable to obscure and bluster his way through to success, but he does so in an environment that suits his style.

Australia loves rugby league and treats the sport like an ongoing soap opera, so having a Mr McMahon-style boss, part villainous part genius, fits perfectly.

Would that work in the UK, where Super League is a sideshow bagatelle compared to the Premier League? Even if it failed, would it fail less than the current operators? That all remains to be seen.