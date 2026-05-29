What RFL official said on Wakefield Trinity’s Las Vegas plan

Rhodri Jones has admitted Wakefield Trinity are ready to go to Las Vegas in 2028.

While Bradford Bulls and Leigh Leopards will head to Sin City next year, Wakefield have taken the unusual step of putting their hand up for the year after instead.

Their decision was ultimately one with supporters in mind, with the club thought to be keen on giving their fans as much time as possible to save up for the trip so they can travel in numbers to the Allegiant Stadium.

Wakefield have yet to publicly comment, though they are believed to be preparing to communicate with their supporters next month.

Jones wouldn’t go as far as to say Wakefield will be in Vegas come 2028, but admitted they had put their hand up to paricipate, having initially shown interest in going next year once Hull FC and St Helens withdrew their interest from going alongside the Bulls.

“Wakefield were at the table for Vegas in ‘27, but looked at it and said ‘28 perhaps is their preferred year.

“We’ve obviously prioritised announcing Bradford vs. Leigh, which I think will be fabulous. I think it’ll be a fun nine months, a rollercoaster of a nine months for us. Already it’s been a rollercoaster. But it promises to be a great week, a memorable week. And Wakefield are in the wings and they’re very keen to look at it for 2028.”

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves were the first two Super League clubs to join the NRL event, doing so in its second year. Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos went this year. The NRL’s deal with Vegas stretches five years, making 2028 their last confirmed trip as it stands, though they are expected to continue taking events to the States, even if that isn’t in Vegas.

Wakefield returned to Super League last year after one season in the Championship, and reached the play-offs upon their return. They currently occupy a top six spot 12 rounds into the season.