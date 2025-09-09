With just two rounds of the Super League season remaining, Hull KR are closing in on defensive immortality: at least in terms of the modern era.

Willie Peters’ side have set the benchmark all season long and barring a mathematical miracle, they will be confirmed as Super League leaders ahead of the play-offs this weekend. In reality though, it is already certain leg two of an historic treble has been completed and the League Leader’s Shield is secure.

But Rovers are also hunting an incredible feat on another front, meaning that even though they’re almost guaranteed to be top at the end of 27 rounds, they still have something huge to play for.

The Robins are currently trending towards being Super League’s best-ever defensive side, with just one side currently trending better than them – the 1998 Super League champions, Wigan Warriors.

That Wigan side conceded just 222 points but that was across just 23 games, working out at an average of 9.65 points conceded per match.

With two games to go, Rovers know they can’t concede more than 260 points in their 27 matches to beat that average. As it stands, they’re on 244 points conceded. That means they have a buffer of 16 points to play with in their remaining fixtures away at Wakefield Trinity and at home to Warrington Wolves.

If they concede fewer than 16, they’ll take the title of Super League’s best defensive side in the competition’s 30-season history.

But they are not the only teams looking to join an exclusive defensive club in 2025. Incredibly, only one side – that Wigan team of 1998 – have ever gone through a Super League season conceding fewer than 300 points. But somehow, THREE teams can join that particular club this year alone.

That’s because with two rounds to go, both Leeds and St Helens are still on under 300 points conceded after 25 rounds. The Rhinos have shipped just 272 points – meaning 29 or fewer in their last two matches sees them finish under 300. St Helens have an even bigger buffer, as they’ve currently conceded just 262 points.

That would be a decent marker set by both going into the play-offs – but it is Rovers closing in on genuine history.