Wests Tigers stars sanctioned over offensive gestures during celebrations

Three of Wests Tigers’ biggest stars have formally been sanctioned by the NRL over the controversial gestures made during their victory against Canterbury Bulldogs.

Brent Naden, Latu Fainu and Samuela Fainu were embroiled in controversy last weekend after they made a gesture referred to as a ‘khwad’ when they celebrated a try for the Tigers. Within the Arabic community, the gesture is regarded as offensive.

The incident has been a major talking point in recent days, with pundits and experts on both sides of the debate offering their view on what should happen in terms of any punishment.

But the NRL have now officially confirmed that the trio have been given a sanction with a warning issued over their on-field conduct.

In a statement, they said: “The National Rugby League (NRL) has today issued Wests Tigers with a formal warning that relates to the on-field conduct of three Players on 3 August 2025, during Round 22 of the NRL Telstra Premiership.

“The NRL acknowledges that these actions caused, or had the potential to cause, offence to members of the NRL community.”

Naden has also been given a further sanction for a video that emerged on social media after that game when he made the same gesture. The NRL have formally confirmed he has been given a breach notice.

Their statement continued: “The notice alleges that Naden’s conduct following the Wests Tigers match on 3 August 2025 contravened the NRL Code of Conduct. The Player will have five days to respond to the breach notice.”

The incident has been discussed at great length since it occurred, with a number of prominent figures in the game offering their take on the matter.

Journalist Brent Read said: “It’s all silly but the public nature of it and the fact it’s been picked up, I think the NRL have to act in these situations… It’s not the crime of the century.”

However, the NRL have seen it differently and formally sanctioned the players.