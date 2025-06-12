Wests Tigers star called up to New South Wales squad for State of Origin II

New South Wales’ bid to seal the series in Game II has been dealt a blow less than a week before the clash, with five-eighth Mitchell Moses ruled out due to a calf injury.

The Blues confirmed on Thursday that Moses, who has been on a winning streak alongside Nathan Cleary in the halves, will be replaced by Jarome Luai for the June 18 showdown at Optus Stadium in Perth.

The injury, sustained during a training session on Thursday, has forced coach Laurie Daley to quickly reshuffle his squad, bringing in Luai – who was initially snubbed for the starting role – despite his stellar performance in last year’s Origin campaign.

The four-time Panthers premiership winner, now the marquee player at the Wests Tigers , was instrumental in NSW’s series victory in 2024.

He will now reunite with halfback Nathan Cleary, restoring their proven partnership after facing off against each other last weekend.

“It’s terrible, isn’t it? Mitch played really well in Game I and then started off really well this week,” Daley told the media on Thursday.

“He injured his calf today, so we are unsure how bad it is, but he won’t be any good for Wednesday with the short turnaround.”

Moses was immediately sent for scans, and with the short time between games, Daley confirmed the 28-year-old would sit out the second game of the three-game series.

“We’ve had to make a decision to rule him out,” Daley added. “Jarome Luai will come in. He played there last year and has a good combination with Nathan Cleary. He’s a left-side player, so he will do a fine job.”

Mitch Moses has been ruled out of Origin 2 due to a calf strain. Moses was in doubt backing up for the Eels post Origin 1 due to a tight calf. No word on severity or expected recovery time, and no replacement has been named for the Blues as yet. pic.twitter.com/RSdtvVnlDl — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) June 12, 2025

Luai’s recall is a significant blow to the Blues’ preparations, but Daley remains confident in the Tigers’ playmaker’s ability to step in at short notice.

“They should have confidence in him,” Daley continued. “He’s won four grand finals and also the Origin series last year. Everyone has a lot of faith in him. I don’t know Jarome that well, but I think he would believe in himself, too.”

Daley stressed that Luai’s familiarity with the team and his chemistry with Cleary would be key to minimising disruption.

“There will only be a couple of training sessions, but the fact that he has played with that left edge last year is an advantage for us,” Daley explained. “It’s not like we’re bringing in a player who hasn’t played before. It is what it is. We’re disappointed for Mitch, but excited for Jarome.”

Blues forward Hudson Young admitted Moses’ absence was a major loss for the team but insisted the Blues are not panicking.

“It’s going to be massive,” Young said. “But we’ve got tremendous leaders, and we’ll lean on those guys. Whoever they choose to stand up, I know they’re going to be in great stead to do the job.”

Despite the injury, Moses seemed to be in good spirits, with the team extending their support to the halfback.

However, with the Origin decider on the line, Daley is optimistic that the sudden change in playmakers won’t affect the team heading into such an important match.

“There’s a synergy between Jarome and Nathan,” Daley said. “They’ve had so much success together, and I think that will bring a different style of energy and game—one the team will be confident in.”

The change in the Blues’ halves comes as Queensland also made a big decision, dropping long-serving skipper Daly Cherry-Evans for Tom Dearden.

With the series on the line for both teams, all eyes will be on Luai to deliver in a pressure-packed environment.

The Samoan international will once again have the opportunity to prove his number in the wake of Moses’ rise in the Origin arena.