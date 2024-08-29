Wests Tigers half Aidan Sezer ‘returning to Super League’ as shock new club revealed

Aidan Sezer will return to England to finish his career next season – after reportedly agreeing a deal to join Hull FC in 2025.

Reports Down Under have stated that Sezer will be let go by the Tigers at the end of the current campaign, with a return to Super League on the cards for the former Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants half-back.

Sezer was signed at the beginning of this season to the Tigers, with Benji Marshall bringing the half-back in to help work with the club’s young half-backs.

However, the Tigers have big changes on the cards next season after another dismal NRL campaign. They are bringing in Penrith Panthers superstar Jarome Luai on a bumper deal for 2025, and the emergence of youngster Lachlan Galvin has also evolved Wests’ half-back plans.

That has, effectively, made Sezer surplus to requirements for 2025 – and he will now come back to England for a second stint in Super League.

Hull have been on the hunt for a half-back after missing out on Lachlan Lam. The Leigh half-back opted to remain with the Leopards in 2025 despite interest from the Black and Whites, leading them to return to the market to search for a new pivot.

They have already signed Jordan Abdull from cross-city rivals Hull FC, while Cade Cust is on his way from Salford Red Devils to provide cover at half and hooker.

Jake Trueman will depart for Wakefield Trinity at the end of the season – and it seems his direct replacement is now set to be Sezer, who will return to Super League.

He spent four seasons in England: two with the Giants in 2020 and 2021, before another two across West Yorkshire with the Rhinos in 2022 and 2023.

And it now seems as though he is coming back for a second spell in the competition after being given permission to leave the Tigers.

