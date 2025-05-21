The Wests Tigers have granted 19-year-old five-eighth Lachlan Galvin an immediate release from his contract on Wednesday, ending weeks of speculation, legal disputes, and internal pressure that had threatened to unravel the club’s rebuilding efforts.

Once declared untouchable and tied to the Tigers through 2026, Galvin is now free to negotiate with rival NRL clubs – in a complete 180 of the club’s earlier public stance, reports Fox Sports.

It’s now a real possibility that Galvin could have played his last game in Wests colours and could out of Tiger Town before June 30, if all conditions are met.

The release is not without strings. According to The Sydney Morning Herald the Tigers have made it clear Galvin’s exit is conditional on a still-to-be-finalised transfer fee – believed to be around $150,000 – and potentially the withdrawal or resolution of a legal complaint involving allegations of bullying within the club.

While Wests Tigers chief executive officer Shane Richardson declined to comment publicly, his position has shifted sharply since the club’s March 2024 statement, which firmly denied any possibility of an early release.

“The club has no intention of releasing Lachlan from his contract, and he has not requested this,” the Tigers had stated at the time. “The club is disappointed, but we move on.”

That sentiment has not aged well, as Galvin, once offered a record $6 million extension – the richest ever proposed to a Tigers junior – will now likely be wearing different colours before the season’s end.

Where will Galvin go?

The favourite to secure Galvin’s signature appears to be Parramatta, where the young star has deep personal ties. He grew up in the area, supported the Eels as a boy, and shares the same player agent (Isaac Moses) as their key playmaker Mitch Moses.

Jason Ryles, the Eels’ newly appointed head coach, is known to view Galvin as a natural successor to Dylan Brown, who is bound for Newcastle on a decade-long $13 million deal beginning next year.

Old reports suggest Mitchell Moses flagged his interest in pairing with Galvin during his own contract talks earlier this year. Whether Parramatta can make the numbers work before June 30, with Brown still occupying a sizable chunk of the club’s cap space, remains to be seen.

Other potential suitors include the Bulldogs and Roosters, though both come with complications. Bulldogs boss Phil Gould has publicly ruled his club out, despite being an open admirer of Galvin’s ability.

“We are not involved in the Lachlan Galvin discussion and we won’t be involved in the Lachlan Galvin discussion,” Gould said last week. “We wish him all the best.”

The Roosters, who have made several cap-clearing moves in recent months, remain a wildcard. However, chairman Nick Politis’s frosty relationship with Issac Moses is seen as a major hurdle to get the deal over the line. South Sydney and St George Illawarra have also been floated as long-shot options.

How much is Galvin worth today?

Galvin’s market value has surged in recent months despite all the off-field distractions.

Currently earning around $350,000 per season, Galvin is expected to fetch a deal worth between $800,000 and $1.1 million annually with his next club.

However, Galvin has expressed his desire to be in the best environment for his development – so, perhaps this can be flexible for the right club.

Still, Isaac Moses – known for getting top dollar for his clients – is unlikely to leave anything on the table. His client list includes some of the biggest names in the game, and Galvin’s up-and-coming profile says he’ll soon be one of his top earners.

What’s next for the Tigers?

The Wests Tigers will no doubt face criticism over the ‘cat and mouse’ handling of Galvin but remain optimistic about the next phase of their rebuild plan.

Latu Fainu, another teenage sensation, is expected fill Galvin’s shoes once he recovers from a thumb injury, joining newly recruited Jarome Luai in the halves. Fainu is still only 18 years old and has in contracted with the Tigers until 2027.

The Tigers also have Jayden Sullivan on their books who is currently on loan at South Sydney. If things don’t mature with Fainu, Wests management could look to bring the player back for the last two years of his contract.

Club management will also have to face the task of rebuilding trust with emerging juniors like Talyn Da Silva – who are close friends of Galvin’s – and managing the fallout of a saga that has again cast a shadow over the club’s leadership.

Marshall, who has been largely silent throughout the ordeal, was asked post-game on Sunday whether he expected clarity from Monday’s board meeting.

“I do, but it’s not one I’m going to share,” he said. “I’m sure you’ll find out, like you usually do.”

As it turns out, he was right!