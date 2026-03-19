Wests Tigers forward Alex Seyfarth has publicly declared his availability to represent England at this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup.

The 27-year-old has made almost 100 appearances for the Tigers since making his NRL debut in 2020. He has also earned representative honours with the Prime Minister’s XIII in 2024.

Seyfarth was born and raised in Australia – but his mother hails from Bradford, having emigrated to Australia when she was a teenager. That means he is eligible to feature for England via the international eligibility rules.

And instead of pursuing a Kangaroos call-up, Seyfarth has instead revealed to reporters in Australia that he wants to be an England international at the World Cup.

“If I can play some good football and put my name in the ring and get a chance to tour with them, that’d be awesome, representing that side of my family,” Seyfarth said. “It would mean the world, especially with my grandfather too, he’s a very proud Englishman.

“Same with my mum. They came out here just for a better life at the time, and they’re still always wanting to get back to get back there whenever they can. If I do ever get the opportunity, yeah, I’ll be extremely proud to put the jersey on.”

Seyfarth’s comments come ahead of the NRL’s multicultural round this weekend, when players all across the competition will honour their heritage.

And Seyfarth, as well as having direct descendants from England, also has Sri Lankan and Slovenian heritage, too.

“My mum was born in Bradford in England, she came over here when she was 14 years old,” Seyfarth said.

“My grandfather on the other side, my dad’s side, he was here in 1932, he came over on a boat. I didn’t get to have as many conversations around what life was like over here. He’s come over here and he’s just worked up until the age of his mid-80s when he passed.

“He was a bricklayer. I’m a third-generation bricklayer with my old man. I was a bricklayer by trade before I went full-time NRL.”