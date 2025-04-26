The Australian Rugby League (ARL) Commission is preparing to axe the Western Bears name ahead of the new franchise’s entry to the NRL in 2027.

This comes as it has been revealed that an ARL Commission representative has held secret talks with Brad Arthur to advise the Leeds Rhinos coach he is the leading contender to take the reins of the NRL’s 18th team in their inaugural season, by Code Sports.

It’s no longer a secret that Arthur has been pinpointed to head rugby league’s $85 million expansion into Western Australia.

NRL clubs are set for a $17 million payday when the Bears join the competition, each potting a $1 million sweetener for their support in the 18-team expansion.

However, the proposed name “Western Bears” will be axed due to its ties to the private consortium led by Cash Converters tycoon Peter Cumins, which was rejected by the ARLC in favour of working directly with the Western Australian State government.

It is understood by The Daily Telegraph, the NRL prefers names such as the Perth Bears or Western Australia (WA) Bears to give the 18th team fresh geographical appeal.

This is a different approach than the one the ARLC took with the Dolphins, who were prevented from using their home base of Redcliffe, in northeastern Brisbane, in their official name when they joined the competition in 2023.

In the case of the Dolphins, ARL officials wanted to broaden the appeal of the expansion side, who were trying to establish their identity amid the giant shadow cast by the Broncos in Brisbane in southeast Queensland.

The Perth-based Bears will have no such concerns when they become the state’s first national domestic rugby league side since the Western Reds, who later became the Perth Reds, who ultimately folded in 1997.

The Bears will face their own expansion challenges, and officials believe Arthur is the man to help build the franchise from the ground up.

With no skeleton in place, the Bears ambition is a full rebuild from the dirt up, and Arthur is the bloke tipped to be laying the foundations.

The former Eels coach is currently with Leeds Rhinos in the UK Super League but is off-contract at the end of the season, meaning Arthur is available to begin building the Bears’ maiden roster from November 1.

Arthur has not been formally appointed at this stage, but the grand-final mentor has previously met with WA government chiefs, who first approached him last year following his exit from the Eels.

Arthur stressed he was fully committed to Leeds, but said he was open to coming home to resurrect his NRL coaching career and lead the Bears’ revival in Perth in 2027.

“Yes, I have interest in the Perth job,” Arthur told this masthead from England, where the Rhinos are currently sixth in the 12-team Super League.

“I have really loved my time in Leeds. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to work with such a great club with a great history.

“The players and staff have been unreal and have helped me regain my confidence with my coaching.

“I’m still fully focused on my job here and will continue to give 100 per cent commitment to the club and playing group.

According to Code Sports, Arthur is poised to sign a three-to-five-year deal, valued at up to $1.1 million per season – a package that could net the coach $5.5 million.

“It would be exciting to start from scratch building a new club [in Perth] if I was in consideration for the role.”

Furthermore, it has been reported by the Sydney Morning Herald that Arthur and this wife Michelle recently purchased a beachside property in Perth.

Although the coach insisted that it nothing to do with the expansion out west.

“[My wife] Michelle is from Perth; she still has family in Perth. We decided to buy an investment property there after selling another property that we owned,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald on Thursday.

Big names like Craig Bellamy, Jason Demetriou, Josh Hannay and Sam Burgess were all in the mix, but with the NRL steering the Bears’ licence for the first five years, Arthur has emerged as the right man for the job.

Queensland Rugby League boss and former North Sydney star Ben Ikin said the inaugural Bears coach has a big job at hand.

“Brad Arthur is obviously a very capable coach,” Ikin said.

“But anyone who takes this job will need to understand the extra promotional work required, this being a new franchise in an expansion market.”

The landmark news was shared with the NRL clubs on Thursday afternoon, as well as the terms of the deal that will see the Bears make a triumphant return to the big league after 26 years in the wilderness.

North Sydney legend Billy Moore said Arthur would be the perfect choice as the Bears’ foundation coach.

“Brad has experience at the highest levels in Australia and England,” Moore said.

“He knows success and how to produce it.

“Pathways development will be key to long-term success for the Bears and Arthur has done this at several clubs, including Parramatta, Melbourne and Manly.”