West Hull have asked the RFL to allow them to host Super League giants St Helens at their normal home ground, Johnny Whiteley Park, assistant coach Glyn Jones has confirmed.

National Conference League Premier Division outfit West Hull have beaten Edinburgh Eagles and familiar foes Hunslet ARLFC to set up this glamour tie, winning 24-18 away from home in West Yorkshire on Saturday.

They are one of four community clubs who have made it into the Third Round of this year’s Challenge Cup – alongside York Acorn, Wests Warriors, and Ince Rose Bridge.

When the Third Round draw was made, all Super League sides were drawn away from home with the intention of setting up glamour ties like this. York Acorn will take on Hull FC, and Wests Warriors will face Leeds Rhinos.

Ince Rose Bridge meanwhile have been pitted away from home against Championship side Featherstone Rovers.

At the time of writing, none of the three community clubs taking on Super League sides have been able to confirm the venue for their games – and that’s because there are RFL-related issues with their respective homes which don’t tick all of the required boxes.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Challenge Cup Third Round draw line-up confirmed as Super League clubs discover opponents

West Hull coach delivers update on venue for St Helens Challenge Cup tie

With the Third Round ties to come over the weekend of February 7-9, West Hull’s assistant Jones has now confirmed that they have three venues on offer.

Jones – who represented West Hull as well as Hull Dockers during his playing days – delivered an update via his own social media account on Sunday evening.

Across two posts on X, @bigjonesy1, he wrote: “There has been a lot of interest in our game. Unfortunately, it’s still not 100% on the venue as there are a lot of rules and regulations (that have) been put in place!

“We are applying to hold it at West Hull and hopefully (we) will be allowed. If not, Hull kr have kindly offered to host us and the other option is to reverse the fixture!

“If we can’t hold it at Johnny Whiteley Park, we will look at what is best for the club.

“I’ll keep you all updated as we find out.”

There has been a lot of interest in our game, unfortunately, its still not 100% on the venue as there are a lot of rules and regulations been put in place!

We are applying to hold it at west hull and hopefully will be allowed, if not, hull kr have kindly offered to host us 1/2 — Jonesy® (@bigjonesy1) January 26, 2025

Wherever the game is held, it will be the first time Saints have faced off against an amateur side in a competitive match since September 1969, when Cliff Evans’ side beat Cumbrian outfit Maryport in the Lancashire Cup.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Hull FC chief executive provides Marc Sneyd update with recruitment admission made