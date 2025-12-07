Dual-code great Wendell Sailor facing fresh criminal charges Down Under following drunken incident

Dual-code great Wendell Sailor, the father of St Helens star Tristan, spent a night in custody after being arrested in Wollongong on Friday night: accused of obstructing traffic, resisting arrest and breaching bail conditions.

Police were called to an incident following reports of a man, later identified as Sailor, standing in the middle of a road, yelling and blocking traffic.

The 51-year-old, who was allegedly in a drunken state, is then said to have resisted the police’s attempts to move him on from the scene, which led to his arrest.

Sailor – whose career saw him play more than 300 games across both rugby league and union – was charged with breach of bail, obstructing traffic and resisting arrest.

Appearing at a bail hearing on Saturday morning via video link, the ex-NRL, Kangaroos and Queensland star accepted that he had breached his bail conditions which prohibit public intoxication.

Defending their client, Sailor’s lawyer told the court that he had been struggling with his mental health as he navigates a separation from his wife of almost 30 years.

Bail was again granted to the Sarina native, with the conditions reinstated, including that he must not be intoxicated in public.

As part of the magistrate’s ruling, Sailor must now see a doctor within seven days and accept any recommended treatments, with a warning issues that any further breach of his bail conditions would see the 51-year-old placed into custody.

Sailor will now appear before Wollongong Local Court on December 16 to face these latest charges, with his arrest relating to bail which was previously granted over an incident in Sydney in November 2024 which remains ongoing.

In that case, Sailor has been accused of assaulting two men, behaving offensively, refusing to leave licensed premises and intimidation.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of those charges, with the matter still in the hands of the courts.