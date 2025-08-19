Almost 40,000 tickets have been sold for the opening Test of this year’s Ashes at Wembley Stadium: with officials hopeful a crowd of at least 70,000 will be in attendance.

The three-match series begins in London on Saturday October 25 as Shaun Wane’s side take on the defending world champions in an eagerly-anticipated showdown.

Games two and three at Everton’s Hill-Dickinson Stadium and Leeds’ AMT Headingley have already sold out weeks ago, leaving Wembley as the only Test still available to purchase tickets for.

And RL Commercial chief Rhodri Jones revealed on Tuesday morning that tickets are tracking well for Wembley, with a significant number already sold.

They anticipate that number to rise in the coming weeks as interest and marketing begins to ramp up for the series opener.

“We’re at about 110,000 tickets sold now [for the whole series] which means around 38,000 or 39,000 [for Wembley],” he said.

“But our target is 65,000 to 70,000, with a lot of marketing activity to start in September time.”

Jones also revealed that ticket sales are up 25 per cent on this time last year for the Super League Grand Final in October, leaving RL Commercial confident they can push for an attendance of 70,000 at that event.

There has not been an attendance of over 70,000 at the Grand Final since 2017 when Leeds Rhinos defeated Castleford Tigers. Around 68,000 fans were at Old Trafford last year for Wigan’s win over Hull KR.

But with ticket sales trending well across the board, and Super League launching its new marketing campaign, ‘The Final Charge’ to promote the run-in to the play-offs, officials are hopeful of a further uptick in sales as the season reaches its conclusion.

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Ranking Super League clubs by confirmed 2026 signings with Hull KR and Wakefield among leaders

👉🏻 Every international rugby league game scheduled for 2025 with full list published

👉🏻 Top Championship coach questions RFL on Super League expansion plan

👉🏻 Paul Cooke’s Team of the Week: Leeds and Hull KR star with ‘Super League’s Benjamin Button’ included