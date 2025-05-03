Over 30,000 tickets have already been sold for the Ashes opener between England and Australia at Wembley later this year.

The much-anticipated three-Test series will begin in the capital in late-October, with a bumper crowd hopefully expected to kick off the first Ashes campaign in over 20 years.

The second Test at Everton’s new stadium and the final match at AMT Headingley have already sold out, meaning that supporters only have Wembley remaining as a viable option should they wish to purchase tickets, with nearly six months still remaining until the series begins.

And according to the BBC, there have been plenty of tickets already sold – with that figure for Wembley now over 30,000.

🎟️There have been more than 30,000 tickets sold for the England v Australia opening test match at Wembley in October. [Via @BBCSport] — The Tryline 🏉 (@TrylineUK) May 2, 2025

Clearly, that is a long way short of anything like a healthy crowd inside the national stadium. But with months left to go until the series begins – and Wembley the only option for those who have already missed out on the other two Tests – it points towards a major crowd in London.

RL Commercial CEO Rhodri Jones had admitted that he was hopeful of beating the figure set in the 2013 Rugby League World Cup semi-final double-header at Wembley. That total was 67,545.

There is still a lot of work to be done to surpass that total, but hopes are high that with considerable backing and plenty of interest in the series given how long it has been since the last Ashes showdown, there could be well in excess of that total watching for the series opener.

