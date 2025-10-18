Next weekend’s Ashes opener between England and Australia looks set to be watched by one of the biggest crowds seen in decades for an international fixture in the United Kingdom.

Rugby League Commercial have confirmed that ticket sales as of Saturday morning had surpassed 54,569 – the figure which watched Great Britain defeat the Kangaroos in the infamous Test at the same venue in 1990.

Around 57,000 watched the same two nations four years later at Wembley, and that figure will now likely be passed in the coming days too as ticket sales continue to soar with the game approaches.

The Kangaroos’ arrival in England on Wednesday has coincided with another spike in sales, and there are now high hopes of a major crowd in London next Saturday for the opening match of the three-Test series.

RL Commercial CEO Rhodri Jones said: “After months of build-up and planning, it’s exciting to think that we are now only one week away from one of the biggest events in Rugby League in this country in decades.

“The record-breaking speed of sell-outs for the second and third Tests confirmed the huge demand for the return of Rugby League’s oldest international rivalry.

“We’re also in a strong position for the first Test in terms of ticket sales, and the way sales have accelerated since the Kangaroos arrived in London this week, we’re hopeful of ticking off a number of other milestones before Saturday.

“But the return of the Ashes has also offered a major commercial opportunity for the sport which is exactly why RL Commercial was formed three years ago. We’ve attracted new partners, created new content, and strengthened existing commercial and broadcast relationships – ensuring this series can leave a legacy for Rugby League, especially in the northern hemisphere.”

The second and third Tests at Everton and Leeds have long since sold out, meaning Wembley is the only place left to get a slice of the action for what will be an incredible series.