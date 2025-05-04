Jarome Luai has made it clear he and Tigers halves partner Lachlan Galvin don’t need to be best mates as long as the wins keep coming their way.

The Wests Tigers have strung together back-to-back wins since Galvin returned to the halves, including a high-scoring 34-28 victory over the Dragons during Magic Round on Saturday.

But the return of the young five-eighth hasn’t come without its fair share of off-field drama.

Galvin is reportedly on his way out of the club at the end of 2025, having turned down a $3 million extension to explore his options on the open market.

That public declaration saw him temporarily dumped to reserve grade by coach Benji Marshall, as things escalated further with reports of a potential legal battle between the player, agents and the club.

Despite all the noise, the Tigers found a way to galvanise and now find themselves inside the top eight – perhaps a feat that may not have been achieved without Galvin’s positive input on the park.

Luai was full of praise for what Galvin brings to the side, even if their relationship isn’t exactly tight.

“Having him in the side definitely lifts the team,” Luai said.

“We need him firing. He’s got so much to offer and when he’s on, it makes a huge difference for us.”

While the pair may not be hanging out off the field, Luai stressed that their connection during games is what matters the most.

“This is a business at the end of the day. We’ve got a job to do,” he said.

“If we want to perform as a team, we need him out there doing his thing.”

“Whatever’s gone down in the past is behind us. We’re focused on what’s ahead.”

He added: “You don’t have to be best friends with everyone in the squad, but you’ve got to be connected when you’re out there.”

Tensions between Luai and Galvin seemed to boil over earlier this season, with Luai among a couple of Tigers players who appeared to take subtle jabs at Galvin on social media following his contract call and words around the coaching staff.

Looking back on it, the former Panthers star admitted the post came from a place of raw emotion, but stands by his actions.

“There were feelings involved at the time, and yeah, I’ve said things before that some people didn’t agree with,” he said.

“But I’ll always back myself. I thought it was the right call then.”

Luai insists he’s always been about the team and said there’s no bad blood between the four-time premiership winner and the rookie.

“It’s all in the past now – water under the bridge,” he said.

“We’re just out here enjoying footy and doing what we love.”