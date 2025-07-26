Wayne Bennett offers frank assessment on Lewis Dodd’s performance in latest South Sydney Rabbitohs loss

South Sydney Rabbitohs head coach Wayne Bennett feels Lewis Dodd ‘didn’t let anyone down’ in his second start for the club, despite his side falling to yet another defeat.

Dodd has struggled for gametime since joining Souths this off-season with just four appearances for his new employers to his name prior to this outing, and only one of those came in the starting 13 after an 11th-hour call-up, but the former St Helens man gave a decent account of himself in their 14-12 defeat to Cronulla Sharks.

‘He didn’t let anyone down’

Dodd notably made a crucial try-saving tackle during his 70-minute stint on the pitch, but also posted 25 tackles at a 93% success rate while chipping in with 14 kicks for 564 kicking metres as well. He also produced a nice 40:20 to boot.

While he did well with what he could, it wasn’t a game that suited Dodd’s strengths, but despite that, Bennett felt he didn’t do himself any harm with this performance.

“We only had two sets in their half, but the rest of the time we were in our end of the field,” the head coach said after the game. “He didn’t let anyone down, though.”

This performance comes amid fresh criticism of his time with the Rabbitohs, with leading NRL journalist Andrew Webber labelling him a ‘$2 million mistake’.

“It is one of the more bizarre recruitments, really,” Webster said. “I’ve heard from people both in the UK and other recruiters here in the NRL that they were surprised that Souths signed him and threw that amount of money at him.

“Look, it’s a $2 million mistake.”

Rumours remain rife over Dodd’s future at the Souths, after a tough maiden campaign, and Webster has also added fuel to the fire of a possible Super League deal.

“I’ve heard of other Super League clubs being interested in getting him, but they want to be offering some pretty heavy coin for Lewis Dodd to want to move away from the $700,000 a year contract he’s on.”

