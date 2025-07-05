Wayne Bennett is now the ‘clear favourite’ to coach Australia in the Ashes this autumn according to fresh reports that suggest the ARLC will dramatically alter their rules on who can lead the Kangaroos.

The commission’s stance has always been that a club coach should not be head coach of Australia due to time and schedule conflicts. That led to Mal Meninga having to step aside after he was appointed Perth Bears coach for 2027.

But Meninga could have every right to feel aggrieved if reports from CODE Sports suggesting Bennett is now in pole position prove to be correct.

It has been suggested that the ARLC will meet this week and agree to temporarily pause the rule around club coaches as they struggle to make an appointment with the Ashes just over three months away.

Brad Fittler was the overwhelming favourite to succeed Meninga but has withdrawn, and now it could lead to Bennett taking the Australia role for a third time.

That would pit Bennett up against England, having previously coached them earlier in his career, and make for a fascinating battle between the veteran super-coach and Shaun Wane.

Journalist Andrew Webster says he now expects Bennett to be the next Kangaroos coach – but admitted it was not a great look: describing it as ‘shambolic’.

“There’s a commission meeting and I expect Bennett to get the job but I don’t say it with any great certainty given the way this has played out,” Webster said on Saturday League Kick Off.

“The problem is, if they’re going to go for Bennett, why not just give it to Mal in the first place?

“I have no doubt that Mal will be very upset if Wayne Bennett gets that job because they said you can’t take the job because you’re going to Perth. It’s a very shambolic situation.”