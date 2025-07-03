Lewis Dodd has been told by Wayne Bennett that his future at South Sydney Rabbitohs is not over yet: and he will get an opportunity providing he showcases his ability.

Dodd has endured a pretty turbulent time since making the switch to the NRL to sign a multi-year deal with the Rabbitohs.

He has been limited to just three NRL appearances, with two of those coming off the bench and just a solitary start. He will, however, come off the bench again this weekend for his first NRL game since May.

Dodd has largely been restricted to playing New South Wales Cup rugby for the Bunnies but Bennett told the Daily Telegraph in Australia that the door remains ajar for him to have an extended run in the Souths side.

He has held meetings with Dodd where it has been made clear he will not be forced out of the club, and will be given a chance – providing he shows he can perform in training.

“We have had conversations and I have told him where he is at and what the opportunities are going forward at Souths,” Bennett said. “It all comes back to (showing) his ability.”

Super League clubs are watching the situation closely, and are waiting to see how it develops in terms of a possible return to the competition in 2027.

Love Rugby League understands Dodd’s management has spoken with clubs in England and informed them Dodd may yet be available at the end of this season, with Souths possibly open to an early release.

They have signed Dragons half-back Jonah Glover to bolster their ranks further for 2026, seemingly pushing Dodd further down the pecking order.

