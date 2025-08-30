WATCH: X-rated 5-word outburst which saw York Valkyrie star sent off

York Valkyrie legend Sinead Peach was shown a red card late on in their defeat at St Helens after asking the referee an x-rated question.

Reigning Women’s Super League champions Valkyrie had battled hard for an 8-0 lead at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors held that advantage until the 53rd minute, when Saints began their comeback through an Emily Rudge try.

Phoebe Hook was then at the double with a brace to win it for the hosts, and with her side trailing 16-8, Peach allowed her frustrations to boil over in the 79th minute.

As a decision went against York, the former Woman of Steel shouted to the referee, “Which one are you sha**ing?”

The official halted the game immediately and dished a red card her way, with the expectation that a hefty punishment will be coming her way in the not too distant future from the Match Review Panel.

You can watch the incident below…

Absolute classic from the women’s super league #rugbyleague #only inRL

Sound on….. pic.twitter.com/bacahCQUtQ — Only In Rugby League Podcast (@onlyinRL) August 30, 2025

Saints’ victory saw them leapfrog rivals Wigan to claim top spot back on the ladder, with a competition point more to their name than the Warriors.

Those two go head-to-head next weekend, with the Cherry and Whites having beaten Saints under the Wembley arch earlier this year to lift the Women’s Challenge Cup for the first time.

York meanwhile remain in third, and sit four points off the pace of their conquerors on Saturday.

SATURDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Sam Burgess makes honest admission on Warrington Wolves future as pressure mounts

👉 St Helens answer some critics in Hull KR loss but one glaring issue remains clear

👉 Jon Wilkin slams ‘rank’ Warrington Wolves but offers Sam Burgess defence

👉 Gold Coast Titans star linked with shock Super League transfer as possible club named

👉 Paul Rowley’s emotional 183-word reaction to historic Salford Red Devils win