David Fifita has never been a stranger to a big moment or two: and he’s produced another in his rugby league comeback!

Fifita was one of several former Super League stars on show during the Nines Premier League, taking place in Australia and featuring the likes of former Man of Steel Ben Barba, ex-Hull KR and Salford winger Ken Sio and many more.

Wakefield icon Fifita was also turning out for a star-studded United SC line-up: and he stole the show with a stunning solo try that would have had Trinity fans smiling and reminiscing about his unforgettable stint with the club.

Collecting the ball deep inside his own half, Fifita somehow managed to go the entire length of the field, fending off four defenders in the process, too!

We’ll let you watch it from here:

Look at him go! Fifita goes all the way for en epic solo try 🔥 You can watch the Nines Premier League today and tomorrow on Kayo Sports 📺 https://t.co/w6jwdIZDcM pic.twitter.com/7FkWCLP7cg — Fox League (@FOXNRL) January 25, 2025

The big man rolled back the years with his effort, which brought a huge cheer from those in attendance and even had the commentary team in raptures.

Fifita’s United SC team also includes former Super League players such as Warrington Wolves duo Blake Austin and Peter Mata’utia. Fifita’s brother, Andrew, is also playing for the same team.

But all of those players, plus the plethora of ex-NRL legends on show throughout the weekend, will do well to top the incredible moment Fifita produced in his comeback to the sport!

