Watch two controversial Hull incidents as high tackle laws again take centre-stage

Aaron Bower
Liam Knight red carc

Liam Knight is sent off on Sunday afternoon.

Super League’s high tackle laws have taken centre-stage at Magic Weekend yet again – with two Hull FC players shown cards within seconds of one another.

Black and Whites prop Sam Eseh was shown a yellow card and sent to the sin-bin after a high shot on Matty English which sparked an all-out brawl and forced English off for a HIA.

But seconds later, right on the stroke of half-time, further controversy struck as Knight was shown a straight red card for a dangerous shot on Sam Hewitt.

The decision prompted huge outroar from Hull’s players with several, including half-back Aidan Sezer, heard to be protesting on the Sky coverage.

Sky’s presenters, Jon Wikin and Kyle Amor, discussed the decisions at length – with little arguing over the decisions.

Amor said: “Eseh loses his head, and a yellow card is deemed (appropriate) by Liam Moore. John Cartwright will be furious.”

On the Knight decision, Amor added: “It’s not needed whatsoever. Again, John Cartwright will be absolutely furious. I’ve no doubt there will be some stern words said (in the FC dressing room).”

Wilkin added: “It’s reckless and it’s a red card. We speak a lot about whether reds and yellows are deserved, but this is a mad play from Knight. The question is will it cost them the game?”

The laws were a high talking point on Saturday too, as St Helens winger Lewis Murphy was shown a sin-bin for a high shot on Leeds winger Alfie Edgell.

That prompted great consternation from Saints coach Paul Wellens – and the latest decisions will likely cause debate too among both camps and both head coaches.

Knight’s red will likely result in a significant points charge for the Black and Whites forward when the Match Review Panel meet on Monday to discuss charges from the Magic Weekend fixtures.

Rugby League News Hull FC

Related Articles