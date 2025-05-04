Super League’s high tackle laws have taken centre-stage at Magic Weekend yet again – with two Hull FC players shown cards within seconds of one another.

Black and Whites prop Sam Eseh was shown a yellow card and sent to the sin-bin after a high shot on Matty English which sparked an all-out brawl and forced English off for a HIA.

But seconds later, right on the stroke of half-time, further controversy struck as Knight was shown a straight red card for a dangerous shot on Sam Hewitt.

The decision prompted huge outroar from Hull’s players with several, including half-back Aidan Sezer, heard to be protesting on the Sky coverage.

Sky’s presenters, Jon Wikin and Kyle Amor, discussed the decisions at length – with little arguing over the decisions.

Amor said: “Eseh loses his head, and a yellow card is deemed (appropriate) by Liam Moore. John Cartwright will be furious.”

On the Knight decision, Amor added: “It’s not needed whatsoever. Again, John Cartwright will be absolutely furious. I’ve no doubt there will be some stern words said (in the FC dressing room).”

Wilkin added: “It’s reckless and it’s a red card. We speak a lot about whether reds and yellows are deserved, but this is a mad play from Knight. The question is will it cost them the game?”

The laws were a high talking point on Saturday too, as St Helens winger Lewis Murphy was shown a sin-bin for a high shot on Leeds winger Alfie Edgell.

That prompted great consternation from Saints coach Paul Wellens – and the latest decisions will likely cause debate too among both camps and both head coaches.

Knight’s red will likely result in a significant points charge for the Black and Whites forward when the Match Review Panel meet on Monday to discuss charges from the Magic Weekend fixtures.