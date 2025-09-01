Brisbane Broncos have condemned a ‘poor attempt at humour’ from Reece Walsh and urged people not to follow his advice after the star posted a video on social media drinking from a toilet, labelling it a ‘new form of recovery’.

Michael Maguire’s Broncos recorded a 38-30 win away against North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday in a game which saw Walsh earn 14 of their points via a try and five conversions.

With just one round remaining of the ‘regular’ season, that victory moved them up to fourth on the NRL ladder.

Full-back Walsh is no stranger to a strange social media video having had to issue an apology back in May after footage emerged of him punching someone in the head during a TikTok video, later discovered to have been a joke with his best friend.

But the video he posted on Snapchat over the weekend was even stranger, with the 23-year-old drinking from a toilet as he flushed it and saying, ‘they reckon there’s a new form of recovery to recover the muscles, toilet water … give it a little drink.’

WATCH: NRL star Reece Walsh drinks toilet water as Brisbane Broncos condemn social media stunt

The video in question can be viewed below.

With the video going viral and causing plenty of outrage Down Under over the weekend, the Broncos issued a statement on the matter to Australian outlet The Sydney Morning Herald.

In that statement, the club say: “Brisbane Broncos are aware of a video posted by Reece Walsh on a social media platform.

“The club can clarify that Walsh is currently renovating his home and has installed a brand-new toilet in a new bathroom, which remains unused.

“The video represents a poor attempt at humour posted privately by Walsh.

“No one should take this video seriously or act upon the advice.”

