New Zealand Warriors set an all-time record on Friday morning in the NRL – when they scored what has to be the fastest try in the competition’s entire history after just EIGHT seconds.

The Warriors were the side kicking off against Manly Sea Eagles in a momentous occasion for both clubs in the final round of the regular season.

But Daly Cherry-Evans let the kick-off bounce before a second Manly player somehow fumbled the ball in the air as it bounced towards him.

That led to these extraordinary scenes.

FROM THE KICK OFF 🤯 Is this the fastest try EVER?! pic.twitter.com/hSCNACHRwl — NRL (@NRL) September 5, 2025

Warriors forward and icon James Fisher-Harris was the lucky beneficiary of that moment of complete madness, as he snatched the loose ball and simply fell to the floor to score not only the easiest try of his career, but potentially the most historic too.

The time of the try was officially marked down at just eight seconds, making it the fastest the NRL has ever seen in its long and illustrious history.

However, it doesn’t quite take the record for the quickest ever try in the world game. That’s because that record belongs to Hull KR and Ben Crooks, who scored after just SEVEN seconds of a Super League in April 2021.

That came in a clash between Rovers and Huddersfield Giants behind closed doors, with the Giants letting the kick-off bounce just like Manly did on Friday. Crooks on that occasion was the man to pounce on the bouncing ball and capitalise to create history.

And Fisher-Harris has just done the same to create NRL history Down Under in a truly unbelievable moment that, in our opinion, is definitely made better by the fact it was Andrew Voss on commentary calling the moment in!

Sit back and enjoy a piece of rugby league history.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Hull KR coach launches 359-word attack on disciplinary process as key change demanded

👉🏻 Huddersfield Giants star tipped for shock Leeds Rhinos 2026 switch

👉🏻 Top lawyer issues ‘very bleak’ warning on Salford future after latest court hearing

👉🏻 Women’s Super League suffers big name withdrawal as club pulls out of competition

👉🏻 Exclusive: Hull FC star Sam Eseh lifts lid on mother’s cancer journey in emotional interview