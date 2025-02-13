You’re not dreaming, it did actually happen: THE Michael Buffer welcomed Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards to the pitch ahead of Super League’s opening game of the season.

The legendary ring announcer, now 80, is a guest of honour at The Brick Community Stadium after being flown to the UK at a pretty significant cost.

Sky Sports have funded his trip as part of a major push from the broadcaster to get more people glued to Super League over the next few weeks in the build-up to the clash between Wigan and Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas on March 1.

There was uncertainty pre-match as to whether the crowd at The Brick and those watching at home would get to hear Buffer’s iconic ‘Let’s get ready to rumbleeeee‘ line.

But indeed, he did utter those five famous words and it didn’t disappoint.

Watch Michael Buffer’s iconic Wigan Warriors introduction in Super League opener

Having already read out Wigan’s line-up, Buffer stepped up with a Sky Sports microphone to provide his welcome.

Accompanied by fireworks, a light show, and everything else you’d expect – watch the glorious moment in full below courtesy of Sky themselves…

“LET’S GET READY TO RUMBLE!” 🔊 The legendary Michael Buffer introduces Wigan Warriors & Leigh Leopards 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pXaneKIZHY — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) February 13, 2025

For what it’s worth, at the time of writing, the score in the opening game of the 2025 Super League campaign remains 0-0 with a little under 20 minutes played.

Leigh are searching for their first win away against neighbours Wigan since August 1983, and accordingly, their first-ever victory against the Warriors at The Brick.