Former St Helens ace Lewis Dodd has delivered a powerfully emotive speech to his South Sydney Rabbitohs team-mates ahead of his NRL debut this weekend.

Dodd – who came through the youth ranks at St Helens to make 88 senior appearances between 2020 and 2024 – made the move Down Under and joined the Bunnies ahead of 2025, signing a three-year deal.

But he has had to bide his time in waiting for his official first-grade bow and has been plying his trade in the New South Wales Cup.

A combination of suspensions and dropping down the pecking order at the start of the campaign have denied him his opportunity until now.

But with both Cody Walker and Jamie Humphreys now sidelined, the Widnesian will make his long-awaited NRL bow on Good Friday (April 18) as the Bunnies travel to take on Canterbury Bulldogs.

WATCH: Lewis Dodd’s emotional speech as ‘dream come true’ detailed ahead of NRL debut

Ahead of that game, the club organised for Dodd to be presented his debut shirt by his partner Emily.

And once he’d received it, he had some kind words for everyone connected to Souths who have helped him to get to this point.

Ready for the NRL debut 🐰❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/i0yXVCFK0t — South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) April 17, 2025

With the footage published on social media by the club, as above, the 23-year-old said: “It’s pretty special this one boys.

“From a little kid with my old man watching these type of games back home, it’s definitely a dream come true to be presented with this.

“For it to be at a club like this with such a special history, you boys, the staff… you’ve made it feel like home real quickly.

“Me and my partner are pretty blessed to call this place home now, and we’ll be forever thankful for everyone in this room.

“You’ve played a big part in my career, and hopefully you’ll play an even bigger one tomorrow, which is the first step on my journey.

“I’m excited to run out there with you boys… let’s get that win.”

