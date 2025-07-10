Watch first trailer of new Rugby League 26 game as release date looms

The first trailer for the upcoming rugby league video game that will be released next week has been published.

Rugby League 26 marks the sport’s return to video game platforms after a lengthy break since the last release.

On Wednesday, an NRL-themed trailer was shown inside Accor Stadium in Sydney ahead of the State of Origin decider between New South Wales and Queensland.

But now, a Super League and Women’s Super League-style version has also been published by a variety of accounts on social media.

That includes the official X account of Super League, who shared the trailer on Thursday evening: exactly one week out from the official release of the game on multiple platforms next Thursday, July 17.

One week to go 🤩 Rugby League 26 is nearly here 🎮#SuperLeague pic.twitter.com/x4AlauSch4 — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) July 10, 2025

RL Commercial CEO Rhodri Jones said: “Rugby league deserves a world-class video game, and Rugby League 26 delivers exactly that.

“We’re excited to see our Super League and Women’s Super League clubs and players represented in such detail and realism, competing on the same level as the best clubs and stars of the Rugby League world ahead of this autumn’s Ashes series.”

The game will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, with Xbox and PlayStation pre-orders available from leading retailers already available.

It remains to be seen how well the game sells but there is certainly a level of hype for rugby league’s long-awaited return to video games next week.

