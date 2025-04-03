Oldham winger Kieran Dixon scored the match-winning try in their dramatic 20-8 victory over Sheffield Eagles with a broken arm, the club have confirmed.

The former Hull KR man’s try helped the Roughyeds secure their third win of the season and take them up to second in the table.

Oldham winger scores match-winning try with BROKEN ARM

Dixon’s try was one of three the Roughyeds scored on their way to victory at Olympic Legacy Park on Sunday, despite them falling behind 8-0 early into the game.

Commenting on the injury, Oldham boss Sean Long revealed Dixon had actually played the final 15 minutes of the game with a broken arm, but it quickly became apparent when he dotted the ball down for the score.

“He played the last 15 minutes with a broken arm and got through his work,” he said. “He was going to come off, but we had no subs so he battled through and scored the winning try.”

Too much drama 🤯 A Drinkwater special 🏉, Eagles desperation and a match-winning try with a broken arm 💪#RugbyLeague pic.twitter.com/D9X5KQRQGZ — Oldham RLFC (@Roughyeds) March 31, 2025

Long also detailed the back is set for surgery and an extended spell on the sidelines as a result: “There wasn’t much celebration because his arm was broken, but we have got him in for an operation on Tuesday and he will probably be out for eight weeks.”

LRL SUGGESTS: Every failed rugby league expansion project after Cornwall demise: from Chorley to Toronto

“It’s a massive setback, especially with the injuries we have got in the outside backs as we were light anyway. It is a bitter blow for us and for Kieran as I thought he was outstanding at the weekend.”

Elsewhere, Oldham will also be without fellow winger Nathan Lowe, who suffered a shoulder injury in the win on Sunday.

Long’s side now prepare for a tough 1895 Cup quarter-final clash against Barrow Raiders before returning to Championship action with a game against Featherstone at Boundary Park on the 13th of April.

DON’T MISS: Challenge Cup semi-final draw details revealed with path to Wembley clear