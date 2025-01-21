WATCH: Castleford Tigers bring fan on during pre-season friendly

Running out for your boyhood club is every rugby league fan’s dream, but Castleford Tigers have given one of their fans the chance to do just that in a fantastic tale during a pre-season friendly.

The Fords, who are currently in Spain on a pre-season camp, took fan access to new heights this weekend as they let one lucky fan get a run-out for the club during their clash with Valencia Huracanes after they won a club competition.

“The winner will be part of the first team squad for the match,” a club statement read. “Be part of the official match photography. They will warm-up with the team, be part of the team-talks, sit on the bench and run onto the pitch in full official Castleford Tigers kit for the final five minutes of the game.”

“After the match they will have their shirt signed by the players and managers and go down in Castleford fan legend.”

Castleford Tigers hand fan debut in pre-season game

Videos have now emerged on social media with the fan getting a run-out, and to round off a great day he even slotted two conversions!

Cas fan Robbo on for the last quarter. Give it some @lewisro15714188 pic.twitter.com/ks9vjJBp44 — Murph (@CraigMurphy2526) January 18, 2025

The game, which they won 50-8, served as the opening clash of their pre-season campaign after the Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e Testimonial was postponed due to weather last weekend.

Castleford next take on near-neighbours Wakefield Trinity in Luke Gale’s Testimonial match, before taking on Hull FC for Joe Westerman’s Testimonial in February.

Danny McGuire’s side then kick their season off with a Challenge Cup clash against either Bradford Bulls or Doncaster before kicking their Super League season with games against Hull KR, St Helens and Leeds Rhinos.

