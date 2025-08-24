St Helens loanee Jon Bennison grabbed his first try for Widnes Vikings on Saturday evening, and it might just be the strangest four-pointer he scores in his career!

Bennison, whose contract at St Helens is set to expire come the end of this year, has been out on loan with the Vikings since the beginning of August.

The outside-back recently saw his loan stint extended until the end of the season, with Saturday evening’s trip to Featherstone Rovers bringing his fourth appearance in Widnes colours.

And right at the end of the game at Post Office Road came his first try for the Championship outfit, but you really do have to see it to believe it.

WATCH: Bizarre Widnes Vikings try after hooter as full-back walks off pitch

Against the odds, Allan Coleman’s side cantered to a comfortable victory, and were 24-14 to the good as the final hooter sounded.

Bennison took in what had appeared was going to be the final carry, and was in the process of being wrapped up by three Fev defenders.

But as the hooter sounded, the call of ‘held’ hadn’t been made and the tackle hadn’t been completed, so when Bennison managed to wriggle free, he was able to break upfield.

Rovers boss Paul Cooke probably thought full-back Caleb Aekins would have been the last line of defence to at least try and halt the Saints loanee.

But Aekins was nowhere to be seen, and was already halfway off the field having, presumably, thought the game was over as Bennison went into that tackle with three of his team-mates.

Aekins eventually clocked the Widnes shirt flying his way, but by then, Bennison was past him and went all the way to dot the ball down underneath the sticks.

Dec Patton did the honours in converting to put the icing on a 30-14 win.

The try itself can be seen below…

That cheeky Widnes try after the hooter from Jon Bennison as the Featherstone full-back walks off the pitch… pic.twitter.com/Bu1P4XmIi9 — James Gordon (@jdgsport) August 24, 2025

Widnes have now won four games in a row and have moved up to eighth on the Championship ladder, sitting one competition point outside the top six.