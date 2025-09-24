Tino Fa’asuamaleaui has handed the Kangaroos a huge boost ahead of the Ashes by declaring that he will don their colours this autumn.

Gold Coast Titans star Fa’asuamaleaui was one of the key names who a question mark hung over for new Australia head coach Kevin Walters.

The 25-year-old is the son of an Australian mother and a Samoan father, and has represented both countries on the international front already.

Born in New South Wales but having moved to Queensland at just 14 weeks old, he represents the Maroons in State of Origin: and there was plenty of speculation that he would revert to donning the colours of Samoa this autumn.

They will compete in the Pacific Championships while the Kangaroos make the trip over to the UK for a historic three-Test Ashes Series against England.

But Fa’asuamaleaui has now confirmed he will indeed stick with the green and gold, at least for this year.

WATCH: Australia receive Ashes boost as star forward declares allegiance in social media video

As he promoted his clothing brand, ‘Daf’, the Titans forward announced his decision on international allegiance with a video posted on his social media channels.

You can see the video below.

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui announced he will play for the Kangaroos via a LeBron-like decision on his Instagram. He also promoted his own clothing brand “Daf” in the video. pic.twitter.com/5rOPP4SpZV — NRLCentral (@centralNRL) September 24, 2025

Fa’asuamaleaui says: “I don’t want to get too emotional but my Samoan side I am very proud of, and hopefully I can create another legacy of just someone that passionately represented my country.

“Hopefully I can change some kids lives, where kids from Samoa, kids from Australia, Gympie or anywhere look at me and go I want to be a Tino one day.

“To be a part of the Ashes tour over in England, the first time in a long time, it is a bit of history, and it is something that I really want to be a part of.

“Obviously, I have got unfinished business with the green and gold in the fashion that we lost in and I am very, very grateful to be on that tour.

“I can’’ wait for what’s ahead and I can’t wait to put that jersey back on.”

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Ranking every Super League club’s average attendance in 2025 – SIX clubs above 10,000 and Leeds SECOND

👉 Grading each of Super League’s bottom six in 2025 with Warrington getting the lowest mark

👉 Former Super League star on open market for 2026 after Canberra exit

👉 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves seals NRL return in 2026 as new role revealed

👉 Kevin Sinfield names his five greatest rugby league players as Wigan dominate selections