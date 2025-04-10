Cross-code rugby star Joey Manu is eyeing a sensational return to the NRL as family reasons prompt him to reconsider his rugby union career in France.

Anonymous sources told the Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday, the former NRL star is seeking a release based on compassionate circumstances from French rugby before the June 30 cut-off date, opening the door for a mid-season NRL comeback—with a move to Sydney or New Zealand touted to the media.

The 28-year-old switched rugby codes in 2024 to pursue his All Blacks dream ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Manu, who is currently playing for Toyota Verblitz in League One in Japan, is contracted to join French Top 14 club Racing 92 on a one-year deal at the end of the Japanese rugby season.

Family Pull vs French Uncertainty

The two-time rugby league premiership winner’s decision to explore a possible NRL return is based on compassionate family considerations, which just so happens to coincide with instability at Racing 92.

The historic French rugby club is currently under performing and faces possible relegation, following coach Stuart Lancaster’s mid-season departure.

If released before June 30, Manu would become a free agent and eligible to sign with a NRL or Super Rugby club immediately.

Warriors CEO Cameron George confirmed the clubs interest in the Golden Boot winner but clarified no discussions have taken place yet.

“The Warriors have had no discussions in respect to Joey Manu’s future, but of course if Joey Manu was to become available, we would definitely sit down with his management,” George said.

Warriors Fullback Opening

The New Zealand Warriors are seen as strong contenders for Manu’s signature due to unexpected salary cap space following captain Tohu Harris’s pre-season retirement.

The Auckland based team could offer Manu the coveted fullback role—a position he desired at the Roosters but couldn’t secure due to James Tedesco’s dominance.

With Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad potentially moving to the Super League next season, Manu could step into the number one jersey, bolstering a strong team looking to make a back-to-back finals run.

Rugby World Cup Dreams in Doubt?

Manu’s switch to rugby union was intended as a stepping stone toward representing the All Blacks at the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The New Zealand rugby league international made an impressive start at Japanese club Toyota Verblitz, scoring 10 tries in 14 matches under legendary Kiwi coaches Sir Steve Hansen and Ian Foster.

Hansen recently acknowledged Manu’s All Blacks ambitions while hinting at his versatility: “There’s no secret that’s what he wants to do… In not having any say in who picks the team, well, I can’t say he will make it, but I think he’s a pretty handy footballer.”

During his run of good form, Manu said last month: ““I’m sticking in rugby… But all I can say is I’ll be in rugby for this year and next year… If I wasn’t enjoying it, then obviously I probably would be back in rugby league.”

However, despite Hansen’s confidence and Manu’s prior statements about enjoying rugby, his family situation could suggest a change of heart.

Roosters Reunion Unlikely

Manu played his entire NRL career with the Roosters, however financial constraints at the club make a return to Bondi Junction unlikely.

The Roosters, who have made a habit out of securing stars, will face stiff competition from other club’s keen on securing Joey’s services should he be granted leave from Racing 92.