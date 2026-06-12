In the end, perhaps it had to be Ewan Irwin who struck the decisive blow.

The pre-match comments from both Paul Rowley and Sam Burgess could not have been different, and it set the tone for two teams currently travelling in two different directions. It was a prodigious young talent who settled this contest – and perhaps it was fitting that it had to be someone like Irwin.

There is arguably no right or wrong approach to youth development but those with a memory of even slightly recent history must have almost felt as if they were in a parallel universe on Thursday evening.

Warrington, notorious for spending big on overseas players and getting no return in terms of that long-awaited Super League trophy, as well as simultaneously blocking pathways for their young players. St Helens, one of the market leaders in throwing in young talent and backing youngsters to step up and become stars. Two paths as old as time: now suddenly flipped on their heads.

To be clear, Warrington have not woken up overnight last winter and suddenly decided it’s time to start producing and playing homegrown talent. The groundwork has been done for a good couple of years by people like Gary Chambers, who is now in a well-merited higher position at the club after overseeing a period as head of youth which is reaping enormous reward.

But it is now that the change in tact is starting to bear fruit.

Burgess has been abundantly clear. He will take a chance on young talent and back them with extended runs in his side. Irwin is the finest example of that and when he stepped off his right foot to devastating effect to win the game for the Wire, it was a moment which underlined the direction of travel the Wolves are on with something they have fell short in for years: youth development.

But there were so many more. Without the ball, Josh Thewlis was the best player on the pitch with a string of try-saving tackles stepping in at fullback for another prodigious young talent, Cai Taylor-Wray. Seven of the Wolves’ starting 13 on Thursday evening were products of the Warrington academy. There are more on the periphery, too.

There is another side to this Warrington resurgence, and it again revolves around Chambers and Burgess; their overseas recruitment has been spot on for the first time in years. But that smaller-scale Australian recruitment being efficient and a strong return on investment allows them to provide more of a platform for their young talent.

It is Burgess who deserves just as much credit for being brave enough, after such a disappointing 2025 campaign when the pressure was widely considered to be on him, to back players with minimal experience. It is a path which has yielded immense rewards for some of Super League’s biggest clubs: you only have to look at what Jack Farrimond did for Wigan at Wembley a fortnight ago.

This is not about St Helens and as mentioned, there is more than one way to tackle youth development. But it is not hard to feel as though the Saints have shifted their approach, with younger players who are ready for a chance not getting that at present and senior players – as well as underwhelming overseas signings – preferred. Time will tell if it is the right approach.

But it is such a pertinent issue because St Helens have believed for years that if players are good enough, their age is irrelevant.

It is now Warrington who are stepping up to the plate in that regard and joining clubs like Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos in backing youth. Perhaps, after years of missing the mark in the games that matter, the needle could be about to shift for all the right reasons.

There’s a long way to go yet – but doing it this way, Warrington can take pride in the journey that lies ahead.

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