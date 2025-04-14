Warrington Wolves youngster makes Super League switch as loan confirmed

Warrington Wolves young gun Jake Thewlis has joined fellow Super League outfit Salford Red Devils on a one-month loan deal ahead of ‘Rivals Round’.

19-year-old Thewlis, the younger brother of fellow Warrington outside-back Josh, played his junior rugby league for National Conference League outfit Waterhead Warriors before joining the Wolves at scholarship level.

Going on to be crowned the Reserves’ Player of the Year in 2023, he made his senior debut for the Wire last June against Wigan Warriors having featured on dual-registration for North Wales Crusaders prior.

Scoring three tries in two first-team appearances for Sam Burgess’ side to date in 2025, he’s also played four games on dual-registration for Championship outfit London Broncos.

LRL RECOMMENDS: ‘F*cking bored’ – Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin blasts Salford Red Devils owners in x-rated rant with financial plight still ongoing

Warrington Wolves youngster makes Super League switch as Salford Red Devils loan confirmed

Those three Warrington tries this term include the winner at the Halliwell Jones Stadium against Leeds Rhinos in last month’s 5,000th Super League game.

The other two came in February as the Wolves swept aside League 1 side Whitehaven in the Challenge Cup Third Round, winning 44-4 at the Ortus Rec.

Now, with a total of 15 senior appearances currently on his CV, he will get the opportunity to get regular game time in Super League under his belt at Salford.

The Red Devils confirmed his arrival on Monday evening, with Thewlis – who will turn 20 in May – to link up with Paul Rowley’s squad ahead of their trip to Catalans Dragons this weekend.

We can confirm outside back, Jake Thewlis has joined the Club on a month-long loan from Warrington Wolves 🔄 Welcome to the Reds, Jake! 👹 — Salford Red Devils 👹 (@SalfordDevils) April 14, 2025

LRL RECOMMENDS: Salford Red Devils star opens up on grim reality of club’s financial plight as ‘soul ripped out’ of squad