Warrington Wolves youngster makes RFL Championship switch

Warrington Wolves youngster Max Wood has joined Championship side London Broncos on dual registration ahead of their clash with Oldham.

Wood already has some experience in the second-tier this season, making six appearances for Widnes.

The 21-year-old joins a Broncos side sat 10th in the Championship table heading into the clash with the ambitious Roughyeds, and a win could help close the gap on Barrow Raiders in ninth.

Max Wood joins London Broncos

Wood initially joined the Wire ahead of the 2024 season, after being released from Wigan Warriors at the end of the 2023 campaign. He went onto make his senior Warrington debut later that season off the bench in their win over Hull FC, before adding 12 further appearances. Two of those appearances also came against the Broncos.

He has also made a host of appearances for Warrington this season too, featuring 11 times for Sam Burgess’ side thus far. In that time, he also scored his first try for the club.

Around that, Wood has also gained good experience in the lower tiers. He made his professional debut on loan at Midlands Hurricanes in 2023, making one appearance for the expansion side, before later making one appearance for Bradford Bulls in 2024 and eight for Widnes across both 2024 and 2025.

In a statement, the Broncos said: “London Broncos can confirm that Max Wood will join up with the squad for this weekend’s fixture from Warrington Wolves.

“The 21-year-old prop joined Warrington on a one-year deal after being released by Wigan at the end of the 2023 season.

“He began pre-season training for the 2024 campaign with Warrington’s first team and impressed coach Sam Burgess so much that he was offered a one-year deal with a one-year option in the club’s favour.

“In 2025 he has played 11 times for Warrington and also 6 times for fellow dual registration club Widnes Wolves.”

