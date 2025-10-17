Warrington Wolves youngster makes League 1 switch ahead of 2026

Rochdale Hornets have secured the services of Warrington Wolves young gun Joe Hickey on a deal until the end of 2026.

The 19-year-old half-back is yet to make his senior bow for Wire, but featured 12 times for the club’s reserves in 2025, scoring three tries in the process. He also helped the side reach the reserves Grand Final against Leeds Rhinos, where he started in the halves, but they slipped to an 8-0 defeat.

He now becomes the latest to commit to Rochdale ahead of the new season, joining the likes of Dylan Kelly-Duffy, Lewis Hatton, Luke Waterworth, Danny Lynch, Junior Sa’u, Ethan Wood, Matty Unsworth and Jordan Paga at the Crown Oil Arena.

Rochdale come into the new season after a sixth-placed finish in 2025, three places below where they finished in 2024.

‘We are delighted he’s chosen Rochdale’

Commenting on his move, Hickey said: “I’m really excited by the opportunity that has been given to me by the club.

“I can’t wait to rip in with the lads, get plenty of first team experience under my belt and put in performances which the Rochdale Hornets supporters can be proud of.”

Hornets chairman, Andy Mazey, added: “We have a great relationship with Warrington, and it was whilst watching clips of potential loan players and attending the club’s reserve games that Joe came to Gary Thornton’s attention.

“Joe is a skilful half-back with the ability to produce game-changing moments, and he also possesses a fantastic kicking game.

“When we got the heads-up that he may be coming available, Gary and I wasted no time in meeting with him and his parents, and we are delighted he’s chosen Rochdale.

“We have a proven track record of giving opportunities to and developing young talent, and Joe is a player with an incredible amount of potential.

“We look forward to welcoming him and his family to Rochdale Hornets.”

