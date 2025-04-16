Young Warrington Wolves forward Tom Whitehead has linked up with Championship leaders Halifax Panthers on a one-month loan deal.

Whitehead, who made his senior debut for Warrington in September 2022 against Salford Red Devils, has featured just once at senior level for the Wolves so far this term.

Having slotted in at loose during the Super League side’s Challenge Cup win against League 1 outfit Whitehaven in January, the 22-year-old has gone on to don a shirt for two of their dual-registration partners.

Making sole appearances for both Keighley Cougars and London Broncos, he will now represent a fourth different club this year in the shape of Halifax.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess confirms huge George Williams blow as further injury woes revealed

Warrington Wolves young gun completes switch to Championship frontrunners

The Panthers will become the eighth different club that Whitehead has played for in his career after Warrington, Rochdale Hornets, Swinton Lions, North Wales Crusaders, Widnes Vikings, Keighley and London.

With four tries to his name at senior level so far, Whitehead saw his signing announced by Fax on Wednesday afternoon, and he will go straight into contention to make his debut in their Good Friday derby at home against Bradford Bulls.

Head coach Kyle Eastmond has handed the youngster squad number 33, and if he does feature against the Bulls, Whitehead will play the 24th senior game of his career.

As things stand, Eastmond’s side are three competition points clear at the top of the table in the Championship having won all six of their league games so far this term.

PANTHERS SIGN WHITEHEAD ON LOAN ✍️ Halifax Panthers are pleased to announce the signing of Tom Whitehead on a one month loan deal from Super League side @WarringtonRLFC 🔵⚪️🐾https://t.co/Qbal5EIiTt#Panthers2025 #BAWA #DerbyDay #WelcomeTom pic.twitter.com/gN7kplOERx — Halifax Panthers 🐾 (@HalifaxPanthers) April 16, 2025

LRL RECOMMENDS: Leigh Leopards coach reveals major Tesi Niu injury blow ahead of Warrington Wolves clash