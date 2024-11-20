Warrington Wolves confirm dual-registration partners for 2025 as pre-season friendly announced

Super League club Warrington Wolves have confirmed they will continue their dual-registration partnership with Championship neighbours Widnes Vikings in 2025.

Warrington and Widnes were dual-reg partners last season, which saw several of the Wire’s fringe and young players get valuable game-time in the Championship with the Vikings.

The two Cheshire clubs have also announced that they will contest in a pre-season friendly at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday, January 17 (7:30pm) as both clubs ramp up their preparations for the 2025 campaign.

“We’re looking forward to working with Allan Coleman (Widnes coach) and the team at Widnes again next season,” said Warrington’s director of rugby Gary Chambers.

“This partnership will benefit both clubs massively and allows some of our younger players that opportunity to gain valuable first team experience in a competitive league.”

Meanwhile, Vikings coach Allan Coleman believes the partnership between Warrington and Widnes is proving fruitful: for both clubs.

“We had a lot of interest from clubs who wanted to dual-reg with us, which was fantastic,” said Coleman.

“We’ve agreed to stay with Warrington which is great for us. They were really keen last year and were again for this season.”

“I have a close relationship with Gary Chambers and that definitely was a benefit for us. If you look at their squad again, there is a lot of quality in-depth and some great youngsters.

“We’re over the moon to continue the dual registration partnership with Warrington and can’t wait to work with them further.”

