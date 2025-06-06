Warrington Wolves’ Wembley record in full including HORRIFIC recent run

Warrington will bid for glory under the Wembley arch for a second year running on Saturday afternoon when they take on Hull KR in the Challenge Cup final: but how good is the Wolves’ record at the national stadium?

Sam Burgess’ side were beaten Challenge Cup finalists in 2024, losing out to Wigan Warriors in the capital.

Here, we recount every Wembley heartbreak and success the Wire have enjoyed down the years, and trust us, there’s been plenty of both!

Old Wembley (1923-2000)

Played: 7, Won: 2, Drawn: 1, Lost: 4

All Challenge Cup finals

May 6, 1933: Warrington 17-21 Huddersfield (L)

April 18, 1936: Warrington 2-18 Leeds (L)

May 6, 1950: Warrington 19-0 Widnes (W)

April 24 1954: Warrington 4-4 Halifax (D)

May 11, 1974: Warrington 24-9 Featherstone Rovers (W)

May 10, 1975: Warrington 7-14 Widnes (L)

April 28, 1990: Warrington 14-36 Wigan (L)

Warrington didn’t have the ‘Wolves’ tagline on their name until the start of the 1997 campaign, so every one of their trips to the ‘old’ Wembley came just as ‘Warrington RLFC’.

The first two, against Huddersfield and Leeds, ended in disappointment. But they then went three without defeat at the national stadium between 1950 and 1974, nilling local rivals Widnes and thumping Featherstone along the way.

Notably, Fev are also back at Wembley this weekend competing in the 1895 Cup final.

Wire’s tale at the ‘old’ Wembley ended with two defeats, losing to Widnes and Wigan respectively.

New Wembley (2007-Present)

Played: 7, Won: 4, Drawn: 0, Lost: 3

All Challenge Cup finals

August 29, 2009: Warrington 25-16 Huddersfield (W)

August 28, 2010: Warrington 30-6 Leeds (W)

August 25, 2012: Warrington 35-18 Leeds (W)

August 27, 2016: Warrington 10-12 Hull FC (L)

August 25, 2018: Warrington 14-20 Catalans (L)

August 24, 2019: Warrington 18-4 St Helens (W)

June 8, 2024: Warrington 8-18 Wigan (L)

So, to 2009 and Warrington’s first trip to Wembley under the ‘Wolves’ tagline. Tony Smith’s side got the better of Huddersfield under the arch, marking the first of three Challenge Cup wins in four seasons.

Since that 2012 success against Leeds, Wembley hasn’t been too kind, with Wire winning just one of their four visits since – including last year’s defeat to Wigan.

That 2019 triumph over Saints was incredibly unexpected though, so Warrington have been here before. They head into Saturday’s clash with Super League leaders Hull KR as huge underdogs. Might that be a blessing, though? We’ll wait and see…

Warrington’s overall Wembley record – Played: 14, Won: 6, Drawn: 1, Lost: 7

