Warrington Wolves weigh up move for Salford Red Devils star as crisis deepens

Warrington Wolves are set to make a sensational play for Salford Red Devils star Marc Sneyd, Love Rugby League has learned.

Sneyd has emerged on the radar of the Wolves as a dramatic transfer target as the crisis at the Red Devils continues to deepen.

They paid their players last week, but later than expected, and are still under salary cap restrictions going into this weekend’s Challenge Cup tie against Bradford Bulls.

Sneyd is in the 17-man Salford squad that are scheduled to take to the field on Friday evening, but by then, he could have secured an exit from the club to make a remarkable switch to Warrington.

Love Rugby League has been told the Wire have a genuine interest in the 34-year-old, with an exit from Salford now possible as the cap continue to balance and fight against off-field drama.

The Wolves have enquired about Sneyd’s availability, and whether or not Salford would be willing to part ways with one of their most important players.

As it stands, the Red Devils have not been informed by the RFL that they need to sell talent and balance the books. They remain hopeful funding and investment from their new ownership group will arrive shortly to help them come out of salary cap restrictions.

But the Sneyd situation is rapidly developing, with Warrington identifying him as a player of interest and someone who could form a high-profile pairing with England captain George Williams.

Sneyd has been subject to interest from multiple clubs over the winter. Hull KR made an enquiry when it looked as though the Red Devils would have to sell players, as did Leigh Leopards.

But now, in a dramatic turn of events, it looks as though Sneyd is bound for Warrington.

